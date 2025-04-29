Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS has urged people to take precautions to stay safe as a ‘mini heatwave’ hits Sussex and Surrey.

The entirely of the South East is set to ‘bask in the warmth of a mini-heatwave’, according to NHS England.

Wednesday (April 30) is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “Temperatures are set to reach highs of 24-27 degrees, and while many people enjoy the warmer days, hot weather can cause some to become unwell through overheating (becoming uncomfortably hot), dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.”

Brighton during a heatwave last summer (June 25, 2024). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Eastbourne GP, Dr Tim Caroe is the medical director for primary care transformation in NHS England’s South East Region.

He advised people to keep out of the sun ‘at the hottest time of the day’ – between 11am and 3pm.

He added: “We’ve been forecast some very hot weather over the next few days and would like people to not only enjoy the sun, but also be safe by taking precautions to keep well and avoid putting pressure on services.

“If you are going to do a physical activity, for example exercise or walking the dog, plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.”

Dr Caroe also suggested drinking plenty of fluids, applying sunscreen and limiting alcohol intake.

He said: “Hot weather can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, lung problems and other diseases.

"Older people, babies and young children are more likely to be unwell from hot weather because their bodies are less able to regulate temperature. People with certain underlying medical conditions can also be vulnerable to the effects of hot weather.”

People who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell include:

– Older people aged 65 years and over (note change from previous guidance of 75 years of age and above);

– Babies and young children aged 5 years and under;

– People with underlying health conditions particularly heart problems, breathing problems, dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, or mobility problems;

– People on certain medications;

– People with serious mental health problems;

– People who are already ill and dehydrated (for example from diarrhoea and vomiting);

– People who experience alcohol or drug dependence;

– People who are physically active and spend a lot of time outside such as runners, cyclists and walkers;

– People who work in jobs that require manual labour or extensive time outside;

– People experiencing homelessness, including rough sleepers and those who are unable to make adaptations to their living accommodation such as sofa surfers or living in hostels;

– People who live alone and may be unable to care for themselves.

Dr Caroe added: “You should continue taking all of your prescribed medicines unless advised not to by a medical professional. If you have any health concerns, please use NHS111 online as your first point of contact for non-emergency medical advice. Some medications need to be stored below 25°C or in the fridge, following the storage instructions on the packaging.”

With the coming weekend being a May Day bank holiday weekend (May 3 to 5), NHS England said health services will be ‘under pressure’ and A&E departments and the 111 phone service ‘will be busy’.

As a result, people should use NHS 111 online as their ‘first point of contact’ for non-emergency medical advice.

NHS 111 online is not available for children under five. People looking for urgent medical help for under 5s should use the 111 phone line.