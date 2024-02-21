Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity started working in partnership with the hospital in January 2022 to fill a gap by supporting families who have a child receiving treatment for cancer or another life-challenging condition.

With NHS budgets stretched to the maximum, Momentum is providing much-needed emotional and practical support to families at a time when it is desperately needed.

Mum Lisa Bonner from Lancing said: "Having support from Momentum at hospital and at home has been great. Tina, our family support worker, is always checking in on us and sending little gifts.

Lisa and Dean Bonner with Henly, Orla and Layla

"The nurses in the hospital are great but they are so busy, they can’t always spend much time with you, and that is where Momentum has really helped us."

Her 11-year-old son Henly Kinsman was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL) in June 2020. Henly had most of his treatment at Worthing Hospital, starting from when he was eight, and the family started receiving support from Momentum just over a year ago.

Lisa said: “It’s reassuring to see a familiar face when you’re at the hospital and knowing that Momentum is there has helped me get through many tough days.

"The team at Worthing Hospital are amazing with Henly and thanks to them, and the support from Momentum, he enjoys going to his appointments.”

Lisa Bonner with Henly during treatment and Worthing Hospital children’s ward administrator Jane Boxall with Momentum Children’s Charity family support worker Tina Murden

Family support workers have given more than 400 hours of support to families on the children’s ward in Worthing so far.

Tina Murden, who is based in Worthing, said: "Since our partnership started, we have offered support to more than 700 patients on the children’s ward at the hospital, and we are constantly increasing the number of families we support.

"I feel very privileged to be able to support families in this way – having a child who is very unwell is probably the hardest thing a parent could go through. I hope to see Momentum’s presence grow in West Sussex so we can be there for more families that need us.”

Other services Momentum has delivered to families in West Sussex over the past two years include counselling, creative therapies, special experiences and respite breaks.

To find out more about the work of Momentum Children’s Charity, visit www.momentumcharity.org

Jane Boxall, children’s ward administrator at Worthing Hospital, said: "Tina has an amazing rapport with patients and parents and has become a great support for some of them who have really been struggling.

"Many of our families have had a respite weekend at one of Momentum’s lodges, a break some have never had since their children have been born.

