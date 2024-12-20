More than 200 virtual ward beds ready to support people at home this festive season

People across Sussex will be supported by virtual wards this December, keeping them at home with loved ones.

Every day there are 247 virtual ward ‘beds’ available with community teams providing direct care and support.

Virtual wards (also known as hospital at home) allow patients to get hospital-level care at home safely and in familiar surroundings, helping speed up their recovery while freeing up hospital beds for patients that need them most.

Just as in hospital, people on a virtual ward are cared for by a multidisciplinary team who can provide a range of tests and treatments. This could include blood tests, prescribing medication or administering fluids through an intravenous drip.

Virtual Wards

Patients are reviewed daily by the clinical team and the ‘ward round’ may involve a home visit or take place through video technology.

Many virtual wards use technology like apps, wearables and other medical devices enabling clinical staff to easily check in and monitor the person’s recovery.

The number of available beds has been increased as part of the winter plan by health and care partners across Sussex.

Developed to prioritise patient safety and ensure that people across Sussex can receive the care they need this winter, NHS and local authority partners are increasing services to support people at home, to support people to stay well, and to help people to leave hospital when they are medically ready to do so.

Teams working together to offer virtual wards is one part of this, alongside urgent community response teams working across Sussex, and a focus on discharge.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said:

"For many people, being in their own home helps them to stay as independent as possible.

“Virtual wards help patients to have all the benefits of home, with the wraparound care of a dedicated clinical team reviewing them remotely, and face-to-face where needed.

“The home environment is generally the best place to accelerate recovery and morale, and it reduces the risk of infection of the patient and other hospital patients.

“If the patient's condition worsens, staff will help them access hospital care quickly, and in a planned way.

“In many cases, people prefer to be at home with their loved ones instead of in hospital, which can also be beneficial to their recovery.”