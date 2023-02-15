A survey of people across Sussex has looked at opinions around GP access.

Healthwatch in Sussex heard from 851 people about their GP access following the pandemic. It found 56 per cent of these people delayed making a GP appointment, even though they needed to do so.

When asked why they were delaying, 42 per cent were put off by waiting times and 32 per cent felt they could wait. Instead, people were using the NHS app, NHS 111, A&E, minor injury units, and urgent treatment centres.

Dr Lester Coleman, head of research at Healthwatch in Brighton and Hove, said: "We are concerned that people are putting off or delaying making a doctor's appointment because they cannot get through on the phone. Some people think their health condition is not serious enough but 13.6 per cent of those people who did not see a GP went straight to A&E, NHS 111, or an urgent treatment centre."

More than half of people in Sussex choose to delay making a GP appointment, data reveals (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The survey has looked at the same data in June 2020 and found more people are delaying making an appointment (56.3 per cent in 2022, 37.4 per cent in 2020). It also found more people are reporting health problems now, 53.7 per cent in 2022, compared to 39.2 per cent in 2020. More people are reporting mental health conditions too, 17.9 per cent in 2020 and 28.7 per cent in 2022.

Amy Galea, chief primary care officer at NHS Sussex, said: “We are committed to ensuring that people across our communities can get the help and support they need. Our key message to the public is that no-one should delay coming forward and accessing NHS care if they are concerned about their health.

“In terms of access to GP services, we recognise how important this is and we have been working with our GP practices to make improvements and this week ‘further increasing access to GP services’ was announced as one of four top priorities for the NHS in Sussex this year.

“We invested more than £3 million over the winter to support practices, and will continue to drive forward plans which include increasing the range of health professionals at GP practices, supporting practices to offer evening and weekend appointments, and working with GP practices to improve their phone systems.

“We know that phone lines have been an issue for patients, and some practices have now introduced a new system where incoming calls to practices are via the internet rather than by a phone line, which means it will be easier to get through to your practice. Call back options are also now in place in many practices, so this will mean less waiting in telephone queues.

“We welcome the insight from this Healthwatch report and will make sure it informs the work we have planned for this year, and how further improvements can be delivered.”

