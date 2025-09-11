MP launches petition after NHS Trust decides to stop all births at Crowborough Birthing Centre for nine months, citing staff shortages

Ms Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, said: “I was disappointed to receive the news that a decision has been made by the Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust to pause births at Crowborough Birthing Centre from next month until May next year. “Upon receiving this information, I have immediately contacted the Trust to request an urgent meeting, which has been confirmed for tomorrow, Friday, 12th September. I have also written to the Secretary of State for Health regarding the matter. “The Birthing Centre is a key community asset, run by a dedicated team of experienced midwives. I have always supported it in the past and I know from the amount of correspondence received overnight how valued it is by local mothers and the wider community. “Over the last 10 years, I have fought alongside The Friends of Crowborough Hospital many times against the Centre's closure and campaigned for its prompt reopening when poor, short-sighted decisions about the facility were made by the Trust, most notably during the Covid pandemic. “This situation is completely unacceptable, and I will be relaying your concerns and the strength of the feeling on this decision to the Trust tomorrow. “I have set up a petition on my website that you can sign so I can keep you updated on the outcome of the meeting. Join me in saving the Centre!”