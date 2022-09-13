New book from Eastbourne's Psychy Poet

Laurie Wilkinson aka The Psychy Poet

Laurie Wilkinson, known as The Psychy Poet after a 30-year career in psychiatry, has produced his 11th poetry book in a little over eight years. Usually he writes “across the board” poems that reflect all our lives, but this latest book Tea for Two: Poetic Antics of Ted & Beth tells the adventures of his own teddy bears Ted & Beth: “My book contains and catalogues the many antics and adventures of the mischievous pair of teddies, and also introduces 11 of their various animal friends and will bring amused delight to children of every age, including adult kids and youngsters.

"It is baby story reading material too and all for the very reasonable price of £6.99p”.

“Included in this book of more than 40 poems are hilarious accounts of Ted & Beth going fishing, flooding the bathroom, dancing, running away to join a circus and being very cross when their failure to get up on time finds them missing the morning breakfast porridge.

“As lockdowns have lifted and life is getting back to a sort of normal, I have happily begun to do again my requested and enjoyed poem readings, stories and lively chat sessions which I give to many local care homes, residencies and various social groups which I enjoy immensely.

“Following recent successful gigs, complete with Ted & Beth and several of my other 26 (they can't all go at once) assorted cuddly teddies, elephants, meerkats and dogs etc that all have poems written about them, I am getting more gig bookings, which also donate to the charity Help for Heroes that I promote and fundraise for.”

Laurie's tenth book contained a 76-poem best-of of humorous poetic offerings.

Available on [email protected]; mobile 07967 355236 and www.lauriewilkinson.com or Amazon.