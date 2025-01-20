New case of Clade Ib mpox detected in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new case of Clade Ib mpox has been detected in East Sussex, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.

The UKHSA confirmed that the individual is now under specialist care at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

The Agency also confirmed that they had recently returned from Uganda, where there is currently community transmission of clade Ib mpox. The UKHSA and NHS will not be disclosing any further details about the individual.

Mpox is transmitted between people through direct contact with skin lesions, rashes, scabs, or bodily fluids, as well as through prolonged face-to-face interaction, such as talking, coughing, or sneezing. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and a skin rash that typically appears one to five days after initial symptoms.

This is the sixth case of clade Ib mpox confirmed in England since October 2024 and the UKHSA confirmed that the case has no links to the previous cases identified in England.

Close contacts of the case are being followed up by UKHSA and partner organisations. Contacts will be offered testing and vaccination where needed to prevent further infections and they will be advised on any necessary further care if they have symptoms or test positive.

Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director at UKHSA, said: “It is thanks to clinicians rapidly recognising the symptoms and the work of our specialist laboratory that we have been able to detect this new case.

“The risk to the UK population remains low following this sixth case, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread.

“Clade Ib mpox has been circulating in several countries in Africa in recent months. Imported cases have been detected in a number of countries including Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States.

“There has been extensive planning undertaken to ensure healthcare professionals are equipped and prepared to respond to any further confirmed cases.”