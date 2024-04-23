Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippa Slinger will bring a ‘wealth of ward-to-board experience’ to the UHSussex leadership team, the trust said in a statement today (Tuesday, April 23).

"Following a competitive recruitment process, Philippa’s appointment has been approved and she will be taking up the role as chair this summer,” a spokesperson for the trust said.

"A mental health nurse by training, Philippa has more than 25 years of board-level experience working in mental health, community and acute care settings across a range of NHS organisations and in the private sector.

Philippa Slinger will bring a ‘wealth of ward-to-board experience’ to the UHSussex leadership team. Photo: UHSussex

"Having been chief executive of several NHS providers, she went on to be an improvement director for NHS Improvement and then chief executive of Devon ICS. Philippa has since retired as a CEO and been working as a strategy consultant for various health care organisations.”

Philippa said joining the trust board and becoming chairman is an ‘exciting opportunity’ and ‘one I consider to be a privilege’.

She added: “I have been fortunate to have enjoyed an extensive career in the health sector, and believe the skills, knowledge, and expertise I have gained will enable me to support UHSussex in fulfilling its exciting potential.

“The opportunity to chair one of the largest trusts in the country is one I’m greatly looking forward to and I can’t wait to begin working with the board, governors and colleagues across the organisation to provide the people of Sussex with the best possible care.”

The trust’s current chairman, Alan McCarthy, previously announced that he would be retiring in June after completing his second term in office. In this time, Alan helped bring seven hospitals into a new, merged trust and supported the staff through the challenges of the pandemic.

Dr George Findlay, chief executive of UHSussex, said: “I would like to thank Alan for all the work he has done over the years and offer a warm welcome to Philippa.