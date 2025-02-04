New Chief Executive appointed at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

A new Chief Executive has been appointed at the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Jayne Black, who is currently Chief Executive at Medway NHS Foundation Trust in Gillingham, Kent, will take over from Steve Aumayer, who has been Acting Chief Executive at the trust since November 2024 following the departure of former Chief Executive Joe Chadwick-Bell.

Steve Phoenix, the Chairman of East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Jayne as our new Chief Executive. We are an organisation that she knows well, and I am really looking forward to working with her.

"Jayne brings a wealth of experience from her previous leadership positions across operations and transformation within London, Kent and Sussex, spanning acute and community service provision and strategic commissioning.

"I’m confident that with the support of the Trust Board, the Executive Team and colleagues, she will build on our achievements and our relationships with our partners to strengthen our delivery of high quality healthcare for residents across Sussex.’’

Jayne has more than 30 years of experience in the health sector.

A nurse by background, prior to her current role at Medway she was Chief Operating Officer at University Hospitals Sussex Foundation Trust from 2018 and, before this, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.

Jayne has also worked as Director of Strategy and Transformation for Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust and West Kent Clinical Commissioning Group.

Jayne said: “As an East Sussex resident, I’m really pleased to be joining my local trust, where I gained some of my early management experience.

"It is a huge privilege to return as its Chief Executive and I am eager to lead the trust into its next phase of development. The pressures across the NHS are well-known and ESHT is no exception.

"My priority will be to focus on delivering affordable, high quality care to patients within the context of this significantly challenging environment”.

Steve Aumayer will remain Acting Chief Executive until Jayne joins the trust, after which he returns to his role as deputy Chief Executive and Chief People Officer.