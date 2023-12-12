​People across Worthing who are living with young-onset Parkinson’s are invited to join a new local group to meet, socialise and get together with other people with the condition.

The group meets at The Thomas A Becket, in Rectory Road, on the first Tuesday of every month at 6.30pm. Angie Gooden, 58, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and helps organise the group.

Angie said: "People often think that Parkinson’s is an older person's condition, but younger people can get it too. When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s I was in shock, my Dad had Parkinson’s and I didn’t expect to receive that diagnosis at such a young age.

"I struggled to come to terms with my diagnosis, but I found a lot of value in attending my local group and meeting others in similar situations. We decided to set up this group specifically for people living with young-onset Parkinson’s in a casual setting. Lots of people have found comfort in this group and we’d love to see more people attend.”

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition

For more information, contact Sarah Spencer-Bowdage, Network Support Officer at Parkinson’s UK, email [email protected] or call 0344 225 9849.

Sarah said: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

"That’s why our local groups and networks have an important part to play for those people in Worthing. It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 304 in Worthing.