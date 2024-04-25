Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health and social care support for individuals in contact with criminal justice services across Sussex ‘is being enhanced’ with the launch of a new service by Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT).

A spokesperson for the MPFT said: “The Sussex Health and Justice Service offers additional support to individuals with learning disabilities, substance misuse problems, mental health concerns or other vulnerabilities.

“The Sussex Liaison & Diversion and RECONNECT services, previously delivered by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, will continue to develop existing models and introduce a dedicated outreach provision.”

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Liaison & Diversion means that vulnerable individuals with complex needs will be assessed after being brought into the criminal justice system. These people will have been accused of criminal activity; including but not limited to support with learning disabilities or mental health, alcohol or substance misuse, homelessness, financial needs, or social difficulties.

RECONNECT ‘seeks to improve the continuity of care’ of vulnerable people leaving prison by working with them before they leave and supporting their transition to community-based services – ‘thereby safeguarding health gains made whilst in prison’.

A spokesperson added: “It works with service users and partners to offer support and release planning to individuals for up to 12 weeks prior to release or as soon as they are referred within the 12 weeks prior to release.

“The enhanced service supports individuals at each point of the criminal justice process; from those suspected of a crime, to those who have been convicted and those being released from prison. It is provided across the community, police custody, courts, and prison, with a focus on identification, screening and prioritisation, assessment, and intervention.”

Jane Pulfer, head of MPFT’s Health and Justice Service, said it is hoped the scheme will ‘support with the reduction of re-offending locally’.

She added: “We’re delighted to be delivering this service.

“This exciting delivery sees one service being provided within the community, police custody, courts, and prisons within the Sussex area that is focused on identification, screening and prioritisation, assessment, and intervention.”