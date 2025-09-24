New Mental Health Support Services to improve care across Brighton and Hove and West Sussex

People who live in Brighton and Hove and West Sussex are set to benefit from redesigned Mental Health Support Services (MHSS), focussed on improving access, reducing health inequalities, and strengthening support in local communities.

Offers within the new services include:

Advice, information, and guidance via physical or virtual appointments, including online self-help

A central contact point for referrals and signposting to other services

Support around physical health linked to mental wellbeing, and help with crisis planning

Peer support in groups and 1:1

Work with communities at greater risk of mental ill health to identify challenges, and co-deliver activities to support wellbeing

Community Development, prevention and promotion activities to build connections and resilience, raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing, and reduce stigma.

The new services will go live on Wednesday, 1 October in Brighton and Hove, and on Monday, 1 December in West Sussex. The contracts are for five years, with an option for two additional years after this.

East Sussex services were recommissioned in 2023, and through this procurement process we now have a platform to build consistent services across the three areas.

The new support services will form a key part of Neighbourhood Mental Health Teams and Integrated Community Teams, which are key elements of NHS Sussex’s Improving Lives Together strategy, and the Government’s 10-Year Plan for the NHS – ensuring care is joined-up and responsive for what people need, close to home.

The selected providers and this approach support local, strong partnerships which bring together voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations with specialist expertise, deep community connections, and a shared commitment to tackling local health inequalities.

The new, refreshed services will:

Reflect the diversity of local populations, with partners that can build trust and relationships in communities and with those who use the services.

Be embedded within Neighbourhood Mental Health Teams and Integrated Community Teams to provide seamless care.

Enable people who use services, and their communities, shape how support is designed and delivered.

Increase access and improve outcomes for underserved communities, and those at greater risk of mental ill health.

Tackle health inequalities, ensuring support reaches people who need it most.

Place greater emphasis on prevention and early intervention, helping people at the earliest opportunity.

Support community resilience and recognise the role of the VCSE sector in mental health.

Deliver a more consistent service across Brighton and Hove and West Sussex, so that people benefit from a good service, wherever they live in the area.

The contract for Brighton and Hove is worth around £2m per year, and the contract for West Sussex worth £5m per year.

Dr James Ramsey, chief medical officer at NHS Sussex, said: “We are delighted to be working with Southdown and BHT Sussex, and their partners, to deliver these vital new services for local people.

“Improving mental health services, and tackling health inequalities, are priorities for us, and these new services represent an important step in transforming how people access support in their communities.

“By focusing on prevention, early intervention, and tackling inequalities, these services will help more people get the right support, at the right time, and in the right place.”

Emma McDermott, Head of Partnerships at Southdown, said: “This new partnership brings opportunities to develop and strengthen how we work to deliver accessible, inclusive, impactful services, helping us better meet the changing needs of the diverse communities in Brighton and Hove.

“It marks the start of an exciting chapter, one where we can deepen our impact, expand our support base, and continue to provide meaningful, accessible, and inclusive support.”

Kerrin Page, CEO of West Sussex Mind, said: “We are delighted that BHT Sussex has been appointed as lead partner for West Sussex Mental Health Support Services and to join forces with them to deliver the service, building on our strong community links.

“The voice of lived experience is central to how we design and deliver our services at West Sussex Mind, and this was a key part of our joint bid. We will continue to build on this ethos with the new contract and work closely with all our partners to improve the mental health and wellbeing of communities across West Sussex.”

Rachael Kenny, Director of Mental Health and Support Services at BHT Sussex, added: “We are really pleased to have been successful in our bid to be lead provider for mental health support services in West Sussex.

“Voices of lived experience were at the heart of our bid and will be woven through service design and delivery. We will continue to work with our partners on the introduction of Neighbourhood Mental Health Teams and to champion the value of local services which support people to recover their mental health and wellbeing.”

Both Southdown and BHT Sussex are now working with NHS Sussex, local authorities, and partners to prepare for the launch of the new services. This includes engaging with communities, planning service transitions, and ensuring people with lived experience are central to decision-making.