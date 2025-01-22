New online tool launches exclusively for young people to share their views on health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS Sussex has worked with a group of young people to create a new online health and care feedback platform for those living in Sussex aged between 13 – 24 years.

The Independent Youth Panel is an online space where young people can access surveys, polls and information, as well as share their own questions and ideas. There aren’t any meetings or time requirements – members can do as much or as little as they like and can participate in whatever interests them, in their own time.

The panel, created in partnership with Healthwatch, launched on 20 January 2025 and is now looking for new members.

The panel content is reviewed by our local Young Designers volunteer group to make sure it works for their peers.

NHS Sussex staff will make sure that feedback from panel members is shared with relevant health and care services, commissioners and other decision-makers, and that the young people get feedback on what is happening as a result.

Children and Young People’s Strategic Involvement Lead for NHS Sussex, Heather Brightwell, said:

Involving young people in our work allows us to see things through the eyes of those who use health and care services, so we can better understand and respond to their needs. This helps us to improve the quality and effectiveness of services and reduce differences in health in different communities.

Registering online for the panel means members will be notified when surveys and opportunities are posted, and be able to see the updates on how their contributions make a difference. It also helps us to make sure we are reaching a broad range of young people from different backgrounds.

Register to join the Independent Youth Panel now: yoursaysussex.govocal.com/en-GB/folders/independent-youth-panel