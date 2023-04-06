Spring has officially arrived, and as nights become lighter and flowers start to bloom, seasonal allergies are also a problem for millions of Brits.

Brand new research released by Online.Casino reveals the UK’s pollen hotspots for spring 2023.

Research conducted by the experts at Online.Casino analyses a study from Worcester University to reveal the average pollen catch across British regions. These figures are based on the average pollen count across spring for spring seasoned pollens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data reveals that the South East is the worst for hay fever sufferers, with a total pollen integral of 14,131 across the 92-day spring period (March to June) and an average daily pollen count of 153.60.

Spring has officially arrived, and as nights become lighter and flowers start to bloom, seasonal allergies are also a problem for millions of Brits. Picture by PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images

The second highest region is East Midlands, with a total pollen integral of 12,026 and an average daily pollen count of 130.72.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In third place is the West Midlands, with a total count of 6,403 and an average daily count of 69.60.

Northern Ireland has the lowest pollen count of only 1,225 across spring, with a daily average of 13.32.

A spokesperson for Online.Casino said: “This spring residents across the South East are likely to suffer most from symptoms of hay fever and asthma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the South East being heavily populated, urban pollution from diesel fumes tends to supercharge pollen particles, making them even more allergenic.

“The South East has been known to have the most problem plants. Hazel is the most widespread, whilst Surrey is a birch hotspot.

“Meanwhile Northern Ireland is the region with the least amount of pollen. Currently, the forecast for cities including Derry has very low to no pollen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Approximately 20% of UK residents are hay fever sufferers, according to NHS data. It is extremely common for people to experience symptoms around this time of year, including eczema flare-ups, itchy eyes and runny noses.

“Whilst taking over-the-counter antihistamines daily can help to reduce allergy symptoms, if you suffer badly, it is also recommended to try and minimise general exposure to pollen.”

Below, experts at Online.Casino share 11 ways to minimise pollen exposure: