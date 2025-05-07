New Sussex resource launched to support culturally inclusive end of life care during Dying Matters Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Sussex-wide resource has been launched to support health and care staff in delivering end of life care that is sensitive to the faith, culture and beliefs of individuals and their families.

Developed collaboratively across local hospices, NHS organisations, voluntary and community groups, the Faith, Culture and Belief Framework and accompanying handbook aims to ensure everyone in Sussex receives care that is both clinically excellent and personally meaningful.

The launch comes during Dying Matters Awareness Week, which runs from 5 to 11 May, and this year focuses on the theme: “The Culture of Dying Matters.” The national campaign invites people across the UK to have honest conversations about death, dying and grief—shaped by the diverse ways communities understand and experience them.

The Sussex framework offers guidance on how to support people at the end of life in a way that respects their individual values, faiths and traditions. It provides practical advice for staff engaging with families and patients, ensuring care plans are built on understanding and empathy.

Dying Matters - The Culture of Dying Matters

Mandeep Ahluwalia, Clinical Lead for Palliative and End of Life care at NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board, said:

“As we mark Dying Matters Awareness Week, it’s important to recognise how end-of-life care should reflect the diversity of the communities it serves.

“While many hospices carry names rooted in religious tradition, their mission is universal: to provide compassionate care for all.

“As an example, the ongoing support from the local Sikh community particularly through Crawley Gurdwara in Ifield Green, who have raised vital funds for their local hospice, is a powerful reminder that hospices are here for everyone, regardless of faith, culture, or background.

“This highlights the importance of person-centred, community-driven care at the end of life, and is at the heart of Dying Matters Awareness Week.”

David Knight, Spiritual Care Lead, at Sussex Community Foundation Trust, who supported the development of the framework, said: “For many, spiritual beliefs provide comfort, structure and hope during some of life’s most difficult moments. I think this resource represents a welcome encouragement for clinical staff to take spiritual, religious and cultural care more seriously. Ensuring that faith and culture are understood and honoured in end of life care is not just respectful—it is essential.”

James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, added:

“Dying well means being seen, heard and respected for who you are – including your cultural background and beliefs. These new resources will help our staff provide care that is not only clinically excellent, but deeply personal. As we mark Dying Matters Awareness Week, we want everyone to feel supported to talk about death in a way that is meaningful to them.”