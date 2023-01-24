NHS bosses in the South East urge eligible Sussex residents to come forward for their cervical screening

NHS bosses in the South East are urging eligible Sussex residents to come forward for cervical screening after it was revealed that 28.3 per cent of eligible patients in the region are not up to date.

Across the region, over 1.7 million people have come forward for their cervical screening over the past 3.5 years (71.7 per cent), which is higher than the national average.

However, 685,365, between the ages of 25 and 64, are yet to act on their invitation.

The call comes as cervical cancer charity, Jo’s Trust, launches its annual Cervical Cancer Prevention Week on Monday, January 23 to raise awareness of cervical cancer and to drive uptake in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme.

Sian was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer this time last year following a routine smear test. She said: “Luckily for me, it was picked up really early by the NHS and they were able to operate really quickly.

“”If I’d left it, if I’d missed that appointment, if I’d ignored it, it would have spread, and things would have been a lot different. It just goes to show how important it is to attend that appointment when it’s due.

“So please, book your smear test if it’s due or remind a loved one. It could really save a life.”

Around 2,700 people are diagnosed with cervical cancer in England each year and approximately 690 die from the disease - around two deaths every day. The NHS Cervical Screening Programme helps save thousands of lives per year and those who are invited are being encouraged to ensure they attend their screening.

NHS South East’s chief nurse Acosia Nyanin said: “Some people may feel worried or embarrassed about the screening itself, but your clinician at your GP practice or sexual health service will help you feel at ease and treat you with dignity when carrying out this important check.

“Cervical cancer often causes no symptoms during the early stages of the disease, which is why it’s especially important that you or a loved one attends their cervical screening when invited.”

Screening helps prevent cervical cancer by using a highly effective test to check for high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is found in over 99 pre cent of all cervical cancers and which may cause abnormal cells to develop in the cervix. These cells can, over time, turn into cancer if left untreated.

Having HPV does not mean someone has or will develop cervical cancer. It is a common virus that most people have at some point in their life without knowing it, which usually goes away on its own. If cell changes are identified early cervical cancer can be prevented from developing.

The NHS also offers the HPV vaccination to all children aged 12 and 13 at school in Year 8, up until school leaving age, with numerous catch-up opportunities provided by the School Aged Vaccination Teams.

GP practices also offer vaccination for those who may have missed it in school, from age 14 up until 25.

HPV vaccination protects against the most common types of HPV, but it is still important to attend a cervical screening appointment when invited because the HPV vaccine does not protect against all strains.

Cervical screening is available by appointment at local GP practices and at some local sexual health services.

