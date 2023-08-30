NHS calls for volunteers in Worthing as Care Volunteer Responders programme expands

​The NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme is urgently calling for more volunteers to sign up in Worthing as it expands to support even more people.

The programme needs 100 people to step forward and volunteer to support vulnerable people in the community, ensuring access to essentials such as groceries, prescriptions and medical equipment.Visit nhscarevolunteerresponders.org for more details on the activities and how to sign up.

Community Response sees volunteers collect and deliver food shopping, prescriptions and essential items to vulnerable people in the community, helping to support their health and wellbeing.

The Care Volunteer Responders programme is delivered by the Royal Voluntary Service and the GoodSAM app on behalf of the NHS.

Pick Up and Deliver sees volunteers help transport medicines or small medical equipment items to people’s homes or community settings from NHS sites, helping to support hospital discharge and prevent admissions.

Volunteering is completely flexible and managed through the GoodSAM smartphone app, allowing volunteers to make a positive impact at times and locations that suit them.

Community Response and Pick Up and Deliver were launched during the pandemic to support shielding and isolated individuals. Countless volunteering heroes emerged, ready to serve, offering support to those most vulnerable.

Sam Ward, deputy chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Today, the need for volunteers remains as vital as ever. We are urgently, asking those who can, to provide support to their communities and volunteer.

"Just giving a couple of hours, at a time that suits you, can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of local people across Worthing.”