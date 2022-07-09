NHS issues hot weather warning for Sussex residents over scorching weekend

It has issued advice on how to stay safe in the heat after the UK Health Security Agency issued a Level Two Heat-health alert for the region over the coming week as temperatures are expected to keep rising.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are older people, anyone with a serious or long-term illness, people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s why the NHS is urging those who are most vulnerable to take extra care and people are being reminded to look out for others.”

The NHS in Sussex is warning about the health risks posed by the hot weather this weekend

These tips from the NHS should help Sussex residents beat the heat over the weekend during the coming week:

Use sun screen at least with factor 30spf if going outside.

Check medicines are stored according to the instructions on the packaging.

Stay cool indoors – close all your curtains on the rooms that face the sun.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm.

Walk in the shade and wear a wide brimmed hat.

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

The NHS spokesperson said: “We want everyone to enjoy themselves and have fun this summer, and are reminding people to take extra care of themselves and reminding people to check in with their loved ones, especially next week when it’s going to be very hot over a prolonged period.

“This is because for some people, a heatwave can pose a serious health risk, especially older people, children and babies and those with long-term health conditions.

“Much of the hot weather advice from the NHS is common sense, such as drinking plenty of water and sticking to the shade. But, it’s also worth checking in with family, friends and neighbours during the hot weather to make sure they have the support they need, especially if they are higher risk.”