NHS issues Pride weekend health advice as services remain under pressure

As Brighton & Hove prepares for Pride 2025 this weekend, NHS Sussex is reminding residents and visitors to take steps to stay well, use NHS services appropriately, and help protect emergency care for those who need it most.

The Pride celebrations on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August are expected to draw large crowds.

This year, the event follows a period of industrial action by resident doctors which is due to conclude on Wednesday 30 July.

Although the industrial action will have ended before the weekend, local NHS teams are continuing to manage high demand. Members of the public are being asked to help ensure people can access the care they need by making the right choices if they need medical support.

Celebrate with care this Pride

To support health services and reduce unnecessary pressure, people are advised to:

Use NHS 111 online (111.nhs.uk) or call 111 for advice on non-life-threatening issues

Only attend A&E or call 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency

Visit a community pharmacy for advice and treatment of minor illnesses such as sore throats, rashes, upset stomachs or coughs

Use walk-in and minor injury services for sprains, burns, insect bites, and other urgent but non-emergency care needs

Order repeat prescriptions in advance if regular medication is needed over the weekend

Stay hydrated, use sun protection, drink alcohol in moderation and look out for others

Be patient with staff who are working hard to deliver safe care during a very busy period

Brighton Station Health Centre, located at 84–87 Queens Road (BN1 3XE), is open every day from 8.00am to 8.00pm. The centre offers walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses. Telephone triage is also available by calling 0333 321 0946. No registration is required.

Community pharmacies continue to be an important first point of contact for common health concerns. Under the NHS Pharmacy First scheme, pharmacists can now provide treatment for a range of conditions and supply certain prescription-only medications where appropriate.

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service can advise on the most appropriate care, direct people to local services, help with prescriptions and self-care, and in some cases book arrival times at urgent treatment centres or minor injury units.

Medical facilities will be available on-site at Preston Park and the Pride Village Party. In addition, a Safe Space will be open at St Paul’s Church on West Street (BN1 2RQ) from 10.30pm to 5.00am on Friday and Saturday for anyone feeling unwell, distressed, separated from friends, or needing help to get home.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said:

We are proud to support Brighton & Hove Pride, and we want everyone attending to have a safe and enjoyable weekend. This year’s event follows a challenging period for NHS teams, and services remain under considerable pressure. By planning ahead, taking care of their health and using services appropriately, people can play an important part in helping us keep urgent and emergency care available for those who need it most.

Visit our dedicated page for more tips on a safe, healthy and fabulous Pride.