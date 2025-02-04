NHS Sussex celebrates progress in early cancer detection this World Cancer Day

This World Cancer Day, NHS Sussex is celebrating the significant strides made in early cancer detection through proactive screening and innovative programmes such as the Lung Cancer Screening Programme. These initiatives are transforming cancer outcomes across Sussex by identifying cases earlier, when treatment is more effective.

World Cancer Day serves as a reminder of the importance of visiting a GP if something doesn’t feel right and there are concerns about cancer. While it’s likely to be nothing serious, getting an earlier diagnosis can provide more treatment options and ultimately improve the chances of successful outcomes.

Since the introduction of lung health checks in Sussex in the summer of 2022, 61,181 invitations have been sent to 55-75-year-olds who have ever smoked, resulting in 36,937 lung health checks carried out.

To date, 154 people have been diagnosed with lung cancer through the programme, with 76.6% of cases detected at stages one and two. Additionally, 18,152 CT scans have been performed to help identify cancers earlier. The programme has taken place across Crawley, Brighton and Hove, Peacehaven, Newhaven, and Hastings, supporting NHS England’s ambition to roll out lung health checks to all eligible patients by 2029.

Targeted Lung Health Check

Recent data reveals that 59.9% of cancers in Sussex are now being diagnosed at an early stage (stages one or two). This marks an improvement of 2.1 percentage points compared to pre-pandemic levels, translating to approximately 800 additional patients receiving an early diagnosis each year. Sussex continues to outperform the national average, where 58.7% of cancers are diagnosed early.

The Lung Cancer Screening Programme, formerly known as lung health checks, targets high-risk individuals, offering life-saving screenings in convenient, community-based locations. These checks have proven pivotal in catching lung cancer early and providing patients with access to timely and effective treatment.

Take, for example, Ginnie Walker, a 59-year-old from Crawley who responded to her lung health check invitation. After a scan revealed a small cancerous growth, Ginnie underwent surgery to remove the tumour before further treatment was needed. Now cancer-free, she encourages others to prioritise their health and attend screenings when invited.

James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, emphasised the importance of these proactive measures: “This World Cancer Day, we are reminded of the power of early detection in transforming lives. The Lung Cancer Screening Programme and other screening initiatives demonstrate how early diagnosis can lead to better outcomes for patients. By bringing checks closer to home and raising awareness, we are ensuring that more cancers are caught early, giving patients the best chance for successful treatment.”

World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day serves as a global call to action to unite efforts against cancer. Across Sussex, the NHS is committed to expanding access to screenings and strengthening public awareness, ensuring that more lives are saved through early diagnosis and timely care.

For further information on cancer screening programmes and advice on symptoms to look out for, visit the NHS website.