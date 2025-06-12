NHS Sussex supports people to manage their diabetes with confidence this Diabetes Week

This Diabetes Week (9 to 15 June), NHS Sussex is encouraging people with diabetes, and their families and carers, to act by embracing the benefits of self-management and making use of the free tools and support available to them.

More people than ever are living with diabetes in Sussex: new NHS figures reveal that 100,990 people in the region have type 2 diabetes, up from 98,815 the previous year. An additional 8,680 people are living with type 1 diabetes.

Living with diabetes, whether type 1 or type 2, can feel overwhelming. The 2024 National Diabetes Experience Survey found that 37 per cent of people with type 2 diabetes said their condition is a constant worry, with similar concerns reported among those with type 1. However, with the right resources, many people can feel more confident, improve their wellbeing, and manage their diabetes day to day.

One key resource is Healthy Living for people with type 2 diabetes. This free NHS online programme is clinically proven to help people live well with type 2 diabetes.

Healthy Living is online and flexible, so people can access expert information and advice at home, at work or on the go. Anyone aged 18 or over living with type 2 diabetes can start the programme at any time. Carers and family members of people with type 2 diabetes can also sign up. By adopting a healthy lifestyle and managing their condition well, participants can reduce the risk of serious complications such as amputation, heart disease and stroke.

The programme is available at www.healthyliving.nhs.uk

To further support people living with diabetes, NHS Sussex has launched a new video series offering practical advice on a range of topics. These include understanding and managing symptoms, reading food labels, building simple daily habits, preparing for a healthy pregnancy, talking about a diagnosis, questions to ask a GP, and recognising early warning signs of complications.

These resources are designed to give people the tools and knowledge they need to manage their condition with confidence.

Regular health checks are also essential for everyone with diabetes. These checks monitor blood sugar levels, heart and kidney function, and eye and foot health.

However, according to the 2023 to 2024 National Diabetes Audit, more than one in three people in England and Wales are still missing some of the checks they need.

Dr Binodh Chathanath, Clinical Lead for Diabetes at NHS Sussex, said:

Living with type 2 diabetes can feel overwhelming, but with the right support, people can take control of their health and live well. In Sussex, we want everyone with diabetes to feel confident managing their condition day to day. That means knowing where to turn for support, understanding how to make healthy choices, and having access to tools that really make a difference. NHS Sussex is committed to helping people live well with diabetes. From online programmes like Healthy Living to local resources, videos and personalised care, we are here to support people every step of the way.

NHS Sussex is encouraging everyone living with type 2 diabetes to explore the support available and take that next step towards managing their condition with confidence.