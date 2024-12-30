NHS Sussex urge people to make the right choice this New Year Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS in Sussex is encouraging people to make the right choice for their healthcare needs this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Bank Holiday.

The NHS is here for you this festive period, and to help people get the best possible care, leaders are asking everyone to know and use the range of services available and keep emergency departments free for those who really need the urgent care they offer.

Pharmacies – high street pharmacies can provide treatment for common winter ailments such as colds, sore throats, and upset stomachs. Through the Pharmacy First scheme, many can even dispense certain prescription medications without the need for a GP appointment. You find out which pharmacies are open in Sussex during the bank holidays on our website.

NHS 111 – is available online or by phone, 24-hours-a-day, to offer advice and guidance, and can also direct you to the most suitable service.

Celebrate with care this New Year's Eve

Urgent treatment centres (UTCs) and minor injury units (MIUs) are ready to provide care for injuries and illnesses that require urgent attention but are not emergencies. Services in Sussex include:

Brighton and Hove

Brighton Station Health Centre – Walk in or call 0333 321 0946. Open 8am to 8pm every day, including bank holidays.

East Sussex

Crowborough MIU – walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day (please note last booking is at 7:45pm).

Lewes UTC – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day. (please note last booking is at 7:45pm).

Uckfield MIU – walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day (please note last booking is at 7:45pm).

West Sussex

Crawley UTC – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 7:30am to 10pm, every day of the week.

Bognor War Memorial Hospital, MIU – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, excluding bank holidays.

Horsham Hospital MIU – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, excluding bank holidays.

Queen Victoria Hospital MIU, East Grinstead – Walk-in service. Open 8am to 8pm every day, including bank holidays.

UTCs within our hospitals

Worthing Hospital UTC – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time.

Eastbourne District General Hospital UTC – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time.

The Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea UTC – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time.

St Richards Hospital UTC, Chichester – please use 111 for help and advice, and, if appropriate, to book an arrival time

Emergency departments and Accident and Emergency departments continue to provide life-saving care and treatment for the most serious conditions.

By understanding the best options for non-life-threatening conditions, people can receive faster care while helping to keep emergency departments free for those in critical need.

Residents are also reminded to take extra care at home and during celebrations. If you’re planning to drink alcohol, pace yourself, stay hydrated, and make sure you have a safe way to get home. Be mindful of your limits to avoid unnecessary risks or accidents.

Additionally, take precautions to avoid common mishaps such as slips, cuts, or burns when preparing food or handling fireworks.

The NHS is also reminding everyone about norovirus, commonly known as the winter vomiting bug.

Norovirus symptoms usually last between 12 and 48 hours. During this time, those affected are advised to rest, stay hydrated, and minimise contact with others while symptomatic. Anyone experiencing norovirus symptoms should stay at home and avoid contact with others until at least 48 hours after symptoms have stopped. This includes refraining from visiting workplaces, social gatherings, and healthcare settings unless strictly necessary. Staying at home helps prevent the spread of the virus and protects vulnerable individuals.

Allison Cannon, Chief Nursing Officer for NHS Sussex, urges people to plan and make use of the support available: “The new year is a time for celebration, but it’s also a time to be prepared for the unexpected. Whether it’s a minor illness, injury, or something more serious, knowing where to go can make all the difference.

“NHS 111 is there for you 24/7 to provide advice and guidance, and services like urgent treatment centres and minor injury units are ready to help with non-emergency care.

“Making the right choice not only means you’ll be seen more quickly but also helps our emergency teams focus on those who truly need them.

“Taking a few moments to familiarise yourself with the available services and planning for a safe celebration can help ensure this New Year’s Eve is enjoyable for everyone.”

To prepare for the season, residents are encouraged to stock up on remedies for minor illnesses, check their prescriptions are up to date, and manage long-term conditions by taking medications as prescribed.

The NHS in Sussex thanks all its staff working over the festive season and asks the public to support them by using services appropriately.