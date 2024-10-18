NHS Sussex urges eligible people to get the RSV vaccine ahead of colder months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS in Sussex are urging eligible residents to get their respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination, with a large number at risk of missing vital protection as winter approaches.

Of the 94,140 people eligible for the free vaccine, many have yet to come forward, leaving them unprotected as colder weather heightens the risk of illness.

RSV, commonly associated with coughs and colds, can progress to severe conditions like pneumonia and bronchiolitis, posing a significant threat to older adults and young children. Health leaders are concerned that many eligible people are missing out on the vaccine, which offers vital protection and can prevent serious illness and hospitalisations.

Lily, a patient from East Sussex, has already received all three of her winter vaccinations: COVID-19, flu, and RSV. She shared her positive experience:

“I got a text from my GP practice inviting me to make an appointment for my RSV vaccination. It was easy to book, and there was no discomfort when I had the injection – it was all over in seconds. It’s important to protect yourself, especially in the colder months, so I am glad to have had all three of my winter vaccinations. I would encourage anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated so that they can keep healthy and safe.”

The RSV vaccine is being offered free to pregnant women from 28 weeks and adults turning 75 on or after 1 September.

Additionally, there is a one-off catch-up offer for adults aged 75 to 79.

Eligible individuals will be invited by their GP practice to arrange an appointment at a dedicated session. People are urged to respond to this as quickly as possible to ensure they receive this important protection.

The RSV vaccination programme complements the existing NHS efforts to immunise against other harmful winter viruses like flu and COVID-19. Protecting against all three will help vulnerable groups stay healthy and alleviate the strain on healthcare services during the busiest months of the year.

Dr Andrew Hodson, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said:

“As we head into the colder months, it’s essential that people at risk take advantage of the RSV vaccine. Many are still unprotected, and we want to make sure that as many people as possible are safeguarded against this virus, along with flu and COVID, to stay healthy through the winter.”

For more information on RSV and other winter vaccinations, visit the NHS Sussex website.