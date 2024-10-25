NHS Sussex urges families to ‘choose well’ this autumn half term as colder months bring increased demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS in Sussex is encouraging local parents and families to make informed healthcare choices for their children this autumn half term as the colder months set in.

With temperatures dropping and seasonal illnesses on the rise, including colds, flu, and minor infections, healthcare services across Sussex continue to experience high levels of demand. Emergency departments, in particular, are very busy, so families are urged to make sure they know the most appropriate services to go if they need help or support.

Local pharmacies are a quick and convenient option for treating common autumn ailments such as coughs, colds, sore throats, and mild fevers. They can provide advice and over-the-counter remedies for minor health concerns, helping to reduce pressure on urgent and emergency care services.

For minor injuries, such as bumps, sprains, small burns, and minor fractures, families can visit Minor Injuries Units (MIUs), Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs), and Walk-in Centres across the region. These services are equipped to handle a wide range of non-emergency issues and can help avoid the need for hospital visits.

Stay safe this Halloween

The following local services are available for minor injuries and urgent care:

Bognor Regis Minor Injuries Unit, 9am – 5pm, Monday to Friday

Brighton Health Centre walk-in service, Brighton Station, 8am – 8pm, every day

Crawley Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Crowborough Minor Injury Unit, 8am – 8pm, every day

Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre, 8am – 8pm, every day

Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead Minor Injury Unit, 8am – 8pm, every day

Uckfield Minor Injury Unit, 8am – 8pm, every day

Horsham Minor Injury Unit, 9am – 5pm, Monday to Friday

For more ongoing or non-urgent health issues, families are advised to contact their GP practice.

For those unsure where to go or what to do, NHS 111 is available 24/7, both online at www.111.nhs.uk and by phone, to provide guidance. NHS 111 can connect people to pharmacists, out-of-hours GPs, or the appropriate service if an in-person visit is needed.

By using pharmacies, Minor Injuries Units, and NHS 111 for non-emergencies, families can help ease the strain on emergency services and ensure they are available for critical cases.

The Pharmacy First service, launched in February this year, means community (local, high street) pharmacies can provide advice, treatment, and in some cases, medication, for seven common conditions without the need for a prescription or GP appointment.

Allison Cannon, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Sussex, said: “As we head into the autumn half term and colder months, it’s important for families to be prepared if their child becomes unwell.

“We are urging parents to choose well by using the appropriate service for their child’s needs. Pharmacies can often provide quick advice and treatment for common minor illnesses, and Minor Injuries Units are available for issues like sprains, cuts, and bumps. If you’re not sure what to do, NHS 111 online or by phone can guide you to the right place.

“By making the right healthcare choices, families can help ensure emergency services remain available for those who need them most during this busy time of year – and ensure their loved ones can get the help and support they need.”