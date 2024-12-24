NHS Sussex urges people to “make the right choice” and over holiday period
The NHS is here for you this festive period, and to ensure people can get the best possible care, leaders are asking people to know the range of services available:
· Pharmacies – high street pharmacies can provide treatment for common winter ailments such as colds, sore throats, and upset stomachs. Through the Pharmacy First scheme, many can even dispense certain prescription medications without the need for a GP appointment.
· NHS 111 – is available online or by phone 24 hours a day to offer advice and guidance, and can also direct you to the most suitable service.
· Urgent treatment centres (UTCs) and minor injury units (MIUs) across Sussex are ready to provide care for injuries and illnesses that require urgent attention.
· Emergency Departments and Accident and Emergency departments – are working hard to support people with life saving care and treatment.
By understanding the best options for non-life-threatening conditions, people can receive faster care while helping to keep emergency departments free for those in
Allison Cannon, Chief Nursing Officer for NHS Sussex, urged people in Sussex to plan ahead and take advantage of the support available. She said:
“The festive season is a time for celebration, but it’s also a time when the unexpected can happen. Whether it’s a slip, cuts, or serious illness, it’s important to know where to go for help.
“NHS 111 is available around the clock to offer advice and support, and their team can also guide you to the right service. For example, urgent treatment centres and minor injury units are there for non-emergency care and ensure you can receive help and support.
“Making the right choice not only ensures you’ll be seen more quickly but also helps us keep emergency services available for those who truly need them.
“Taking a moment now to familiarise yourself with the options available could make all the difference if something goes wrong this festive season. Together, we can help keep the coming days safe and enjoyable for everyone.”
To prepare for the season, residents are encouraged to stock up on remedies for minor illnesses, check their prescriptions are up to date, and manage long-term conditions by taking medications as prescribed.
The NHS in Sussex is thanking all its staff working over the festive season and asking the public to support them by using services appropriately.