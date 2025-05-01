NHS Sussex urges people to stay safe in the sun and choose the right health service this Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Sussex heads into the early May Bank Holiday weekend with the hottest weather of the year so far, the NHS in Sussex is encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the sunshine safely and to use NHS services wisely.

With temperatures expected to climb to 28°C and very high UV and pollen levels forecast, people are urged to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses and to plan before seeking medical care.

Many will be taking the opportunity to get outdoors or celebrate VE Day, but with the warm and dry weather comes the risk of dehydration, sunburn, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke – especially for older people, babies and young children, those with long-term health conditions, or anyone who may find it harder to stay cool.

To stay safe, people are reminded to use sunscreen with at least SPF 30, drink plenty of fluids, wear a hat, walk in the shade, and stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm where possible. Curtains should be closed in sun-facing rooms, and medicines should be stored correctly. Those with hay fever are also advised to take regular medication, as pollen levels will remain high throughout the weekend.

Get ready for the bank holiday weekend

NHS Sussex is also asking people to help ensure emergency care is available for those who need it most by making the right choice when seeking medical help. Only use 999 or attend Emergency Departments in serious or life-threatening situations.

For anything less urgent, use NHS 111 online or by phone for advice and direction to the most appropriate service. Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs), Minor Injury Units (MIUs), walk-in centres, and community pharmacies are all available to support people with non-life-threatening health issues, providing expert treatment closer to home and often with much shorter waiting times than hospital emergency departments.

Local community pharmacies will be open across the bank holiday and remain a convenient first option for advice and treatment for minor illnesses such as sunburn, insect bites, heat rash, sore throats, and hay fever. Community pharmacies are also available and play a vital role in helping people manage minor illnesses under the Pharmacy First scheme.

A list of pharmacies open during the bank holiday weekend is available on the NHS Sussex website.

Dr Selma Stafford, Sussex GP and Clinical Director at NHS Sussex, said: “We want everyone to make the most of the long weekend and enjoy the warm weather, but please take care in the sun, check in on vulnerable friends or neighbours, and use local NHS services appropriately to help us care for those in greatest need.”