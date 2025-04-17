NHS Sussex urges people to use NHS 111 for non-emergency care over the bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the bank holiday weekend approaching, NHS Sussex is encouraging people who might need health and care support over Easter, to use NHS 111 for any non-emergency health concerns, helping to make sure that emergency departments remain available for those who are seriously ill or injured.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who needs medical support over the Easter weekend but does not have a life-threatening illness or injury should use NHS 111 by going online to www.111.nhs.uk or by simply dialling 111. You will be connected to a trained professional who can offer advice and signpost you to the best and most appropriate local service out of hours, including GPs, walk-in centres and pharmacies, 24 hours a day.

NHS 111 online is a fast and convenient alternative to the phone service. It can be accessed via the NHS website or through the NHS App on a smartphone or tablet. The NHS App offers a simple and secure way to access NHS 111 digitally, especially helpful when phone lines are busy. British Sign Language (BSL) users can use the SignVideo service, and text relay users can call 18001 111 at any time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where GP surgeries are closed, people are urged to treat illnesses such as coughs, colds and stomach upsets from home where possible, using the advice where needed.

While your GP surgery is closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, contact NHS111 for guidance.

Over the Bank Holiday, in addition to NHS 111 some pharmacies will be open and able to provide expert help and support. You can find out when your local pharmacy will be open or find another nearby by visiting the NHS website.

NHS Sussex is also encouraging people to stock up on basic medicines ahead of the weekend. Having remedies at home for common illnesses such as colds, headaches, upset stomachs, hayfever, and minor aches and pains can help avoid unnecessary trips. Pharmacies can offer expert advice and treatment without the need to see a GP.

For minor health issues, local Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs), Minor Injury Units (MIUs), and walk-in centres will be open across Sussex and are often able to treat patients more quickly than A&E departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community pharmacies are also available and play a vital role in helping people manage minor illnesses under the Pharmacy First scheme. A list of pharmacies open during the bank holiday weekend is available on the NHS Sussex website.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call NHS 111 and select the mental health option to be connected to a dedicated 24/7 crisis line, known locally as the Sussex Mental Healthline. The service is available to adults, children and young people, as well as parents, carers and professionals supporting someone else. Mental health crises can include overwhelming thoughts or feelings, severe anxiety, or concerning behaviour – people are encouraged to reach out for support as soon as possible.

From 1 April 2025, Sussex residents who are feeling anxious, stressed or struggling with loneliness or depression can access support from a qualified mental health professional by text.

By texting the keyword SUSSEX to 85258, people can connect within 15 minutes for crisis intervention, emotional support and signposting to appropriate services. This service is anonymous and won’t show up on a phone bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS 111 also supports people needing urgent dental care such as pain, swelling or trauma. Those who are registered with a dentist should check with their practice for urgent appointments. If a dentist is not available or it is out of hours, people can call NHS 111 to find the nearest emergency dental care. Support is also available from Emergency Dental Services and the Sussex Dental Helpline on 0300 123 1663 (between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday). GP surgeries are not able to provide dental treatment.

The service is also there for pregnancy-related concerns, helping connect people to the right maternity support when usual services are unavailable.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said:

“Over the bank holiday weekend, NHS 111 remains one of the best ways to get urgent help. Whether you use the phone service, go online, or access it via the NHS App, NHS 111 can guide you to the right care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a safe, effective way to get support quickly, while ensuring that emergency departments can focus on the most serious cases.”

NHS Sussex is also reminding people to take steps to prevent the spread of infections such as norovirus. Anyone with symptoms like vomiting or diarrhoea should stay at home and avoid contact with others for at least 48 hours after symptoms stop.

For more information on local health services or self-care advice, visit the NHS website, use NHS 111 online, or call NHS 111.