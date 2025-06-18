NHS Sussex urges public to stay safe during the heatwave

With high temperatures forecast across the region, NHS Sussex is urging residents to take steps to stay safe and help protect those most vulnerable in the community.

While many people enjoy warmer summer weather, hot conditions can cause people to become unwell through overheating, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

A yellow heat health alert has been issued for the South East, including Sussex, by the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office. The alert is in effect from 12pm (midday) on Wednesday, 18 June and is currently in-place until 6pm on Sunday, 22 June 2025.

To help stay safe during the hot weather, you can follow these steps:

Stay safe in the sun this week

Keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm

Plan physical activity, such as exercise or walking the dog, for cooler parts of the day like early morning or evening

Keep homes cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms which face the sun

If going outside, wear appropriate clothing such as a hat and sunglasses, seek shade, and use sunscreen

Drink plenty of fluids and limit alcohol intake

Check in on family, friends and neighbours who may be more at risk of becoming unwell, and ask for support if needed

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and what to do if someone is affected

High temperatures can affect anyone, but people at greatest risk include those aged 65 and over, babies and young children, people with long-term conditions such as heart or breathing problems, diabetes, dementia, or reduced mobility, and those who work outdoors or live alone in homes that are hard to keep cool.

Everyone is reminded to continue taking any prescribed medication as directed, and to check whether medicines need to be stored below 25°C or in a fridge. F

or any health concerns during the heatwave, NHS111 is available online or by phone for advice.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said: "Very warm weather can be dangerous, especially for older people, young children, and those with existing health conditions. We’re asking everyone to take a few simple but important steps to keep themselves and others safe.

“Checking-in on neighbours, staying hydrated, and keeping homes cool can make a real difference. The effects of extreme heat are preventable if the right precautions are taken."

Health and care services in Sussex continue to be very busy. NHS Sussex is asking people to help by using services responsibly and ensuring emergency care is available for those in the greatest need.

Emergency Departments and 999 should only be used for serious or life-threatening issues. For anything less urgent, people are encouraged to use NHS 111, pharmacies or other local health services. Those attending Emergency Departments with non-urgent conditions may wait longer to be seen, as clinical teams prioritise patients with the most serious needs.

Families are also asked to collect relatives from hospital as soon as they are ready to be discharged to help free up beds. Anyone showing symptoms of flu or COVID-19, or who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, should avoid visiting hospitals unless necessary.