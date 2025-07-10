NHS Sussex urges residents to take care as temperatures rise

With high temperatures expected again across Sussex this week and weekend, NHS Sussex is encouraging residents to take simple steps to stay well and support those who may be more vulnerable in the heat.

While the warm weather is welcomed by many, it can pose serious health risks.

For example, for older people, babies and young children, people with long-term conditions, and those living alone or in homes that are difficult to keep cool are most at risk. Staying hydrated, keeping indoor spaces as cool as possible, and checking in on friends, neighbours and loved ones can make a big difference.

Hot weather can also affect mental wellbeing. It can disrupt sleep, increase stress levels and make it more difficult to manage existing mental health conditions.

Stay safe in the sun

However, support is available. Adults in Brighton, Crawley, Eastbourne, Hastings and Worthing can access local Staying Well services for out-of-hours mental health support. Free, 24/7 support is also available by texting SUSSEX to 85258, or by calling NHS 111 and selecting the mental health option.

Local pharmacies are an excellent first port-of-call for minor seasonal health issues such as insect bites, sore throats and ear infections.

Under the Pharmacy First service, trained pharmacists at most local pharmacies can offer advice and treatment for a range of common conditions without the need for a GP appointment. Pharmacies offer private consultation rooms and can direct people to other services if needed. More information is available at nhs.uk/thinkpharmacyfirst.

To stay safe in the heat:

Avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day, between 11am and 3pm

Drink plenty of water and limit alcohol

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and use sunscreen

Keep your home cool by closing curtains and windows in sunny rooms

Continue taking any prescribed medication and store it as advised

Check in regularly on those who may be at greater risk

Anyone feeling unwell should use NHS 111 online or by phone for advice in the first instance.

Emergency services should be used only for serious or life-threatening conditions.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said: “Very warm weather can be dangerous, especially for older people, young children, and those with existing health conditions.

“We are asking everyone to take a few simple but important steps to keep themselves and others safe. Checking in on neighbours, staying hydrated and keeping homes cool can make a real difference.”