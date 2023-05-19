NHS tackles hypertension in the community with award nominated blood pressure check service

A new service to help people at risk of high blood pressure is leading to increases in diagnosis and support.

NHS Sussex and Community Pharmacy Surrey and Sussex have developed a new way of working between pharmacies and GP practices to work together to further improve the care available for local people.

In a pilot rollout of the service, patients over the age of 40 and those that had a previously raised blood pressure recorded at their GP surgery were invited via a secure text messaging system to check their blood pressure either using a home blood pressure monitor or visiting a participating pharmacy.

Over 2690 text message invitations were sent to people to provide readings. This resulted in 77 patients being diagnosed with raised blood pressure or hypertension that was then managed by their GP. These cases may have been previously otherwise undiagnosed and meant that the person was at risk of worsening health.

The digital system was developed using AccuRx, a digital enabler which can send bespoke secure text messages. The text messaging included a link to local participating pharmacies with maps.

The service – known as the Community Pharmacy Hypertensive Case Finding Advanced Service - has been short-listed for a prestigious Health Service Journal Digital Award for increasing collaborative working and the identification of undiagnosed hypertension in the community.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, affects one in four people in England, and is the biggest risk factor for heart disease, stroke, renal complications, and premature death. It often has no symptoms and the first sign could be as serious as a heart attack or stroke. Fortunately, hypertension can be prevented and managed, by checking blood pressure regularly and through treatment.

The NHS in Sussex is marking World Hypertension Day (17 May 2023) this week, by urging those who are at risk of ill health from high blood pressure to get checked.

Getting checked is quick and painless and if readings are high, people can be promptly referred to their doctor for treatment and support to bring it under control. Local community pharmacies that are signed up to the NHS Blood Pressure Check Service are offering free checks to adults aged over 40 with no history of high blood pressure and those aged under 30-39 with a family history of high blood pressure.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “Hypertension is the third-biggest risk factor for premature death and disability, and is a leading cause of heart attack and stroke. In Sussex only 64.6% of those who are estimated to have hypertension know that they have it and are actively being supported, so we are encouraging people with high blood pressure to take the opportunity and get checked either at a pharmacy or at their GP surgery.

“NHS Sussex is committed to helping to prevent people from getting seriously ill or dying from hypertension. A number of initiatives are taking place across NHS services including GP practices identifying patients most at risk, education sessions, and awareness events.

