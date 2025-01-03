NHS Trust urges residents to ‘protect patients’ due to ‘exceptional demand on services’ at East Sussex hospitals

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has stated that there is currently an ‘exceptional demand on services’ at its hospitals across East Sussex.

The trust, which operates hospitals in Eastbourne, Hastings, Bexhill and Uckfield, has urged residents to help ‘protect patients’ due to ‘continued pressure.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Due to continued pressure as a result of flu and other winter viruses, to protect our patients, we ask that you wear a face mask when visiting, if you have flu-like symptoms, and regularly wash your hands or use the alcohol gel provided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We continue to ask our local community to please only attend our Emergency Departments (A&E) if you require urgent care.

The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which operates Eastbourne DGH (pictured) has stated that there is currently an ‘exceptional demand on services’ at its hospitals across East Sussex. Picture: Jon RigbyThe East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which operates Eastbourne DGH (pictured) has stated that there is currently an ‘exceptional demand on services’ at its hospitals across East Sussex. Picture: Jon Rigby
The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which operates Eastbourne DGH (pictured) has stated that there is currently an ‘exceptional demand on services’ at its hospitals across East Sussex. Picture: Jon Rigby

“If you have a minor illness or injury, consider whether you can access the care you need via your GP, a pharmacist, by using NHS 111 online or via the NHS App.

“We thank all our staff who continue to work hard to ensure our patients receive the care they need.”

Related topics:NHS TrustEmergency DepartmentsUckfieldBexhillHastingsNHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice