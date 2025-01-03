NHS Trust urges residents to ‘protect patients’ due to ‘exceptional demand on services’ at East Sussex hospitals
The trust, which operates hospitals in Eastbourne, Hastings, Bexhill and Uckfield, has urged residents to help ‘protect patients’ due to ‘continued pressure.
A spokesperson for the trust said: “Due to continued pressure as a result of flu and other winter viruses, to protect our patients, we ask that you wear a face mask when visiting, if you have flu-like symptoms, and regularly wash your hands or use the alcohol gel provided.
“We continue to ask our local community to please only attend our Emergency Departments (A&E) if you require urgent care.
“If you have a minor illness or injury, consider whether you can access the care you need via your GP, a pharmacist, by using NHS 111 online or via the NHS App.
“We thank all our staff who continue to work hard to ensure our patients receive the care they need.”
