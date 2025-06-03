NHS urges Sussex residents to book spring COVID-19 vaccination before deadline

NHS Sussex is reminding eligible residents that there are just two weeks remaining to receive a spring COVID-19 vaccination. The last date you will be able to get your COVID-19 vaccination is Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

To date, more than 148,000 people across Sussex have received their spring COVID-19 vaccination but many eligible individuals have yet to come forward. With walk-in clinics now available across the county, there is still time to get protected before the campaign ends.

The COVID-19 vaccine helps protect against COVID-19, which can be a serious or life-threatening illness. It is offered on the NHS to people at increased risk of becoming seriously ill. As viruses change and immunity can fade over time, topping up protection with a seasonal booster is an important way to stay protected.

The spring booster is currently being offered to:

Adults aged 75 and over

Residents in care homes for older adults

Individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed, as defined in COVID-19: the green book, chapter 14a; Tables 3 and 4

To make vaccination as convenient as possible, NHS Sussex is running a wide range of walk-in clinics and mobile services across the county in familiar community settings, including supermarkets, leisure centres, and libraries.

No appointment is needed to attend a walk-in clinic. Eligible individuals can simply walk in at any of the following locations:

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Sussex:

Brighton and Hove

Saturday, 7 June, 9.30am–3pm – Woodingdean Community Centre, Warren Road, BN2 6BA

Wednesday, 11 June, 1.30pm–4.30pm – Portslade Village Centre, 3 Courthope Close, BN41 2LZ

East Sussex

Wednesday, 4 June – Saxonbury House Surgery, Croft Road, Crowborough, TN6 1DL

8am–12pm (ages 12+), 8am–8.40am (ages 5–11)

Thursday, 5 June – Saxonbury House Surgery, Croft Road, Crowborough, TN6 1DL

8am–12pm (ages 12+)

Friday, 6 June – Saxonbury House Surgery, Croft Road, Crowborough, TN6 1DL

8am–12pm (ages 12+), 8am–8.40am (ages 5–11)

Tuesday, 10 June, 10am–4pm – Downs Leisure Centre, Seaford, BN25 4QW

Tuesday, 10 June, 10.30am-4pm – The William and Patricia Venton Centre, Junction Road, Eastbourne BN21 3QY

Wednesday 11 June, 8am-12pm (anyone eligible aged 12 years and over) Saxonbury House Surgery, Saxonbury House, Croft Rd, Crowborough TN6 1DL

Tuesday, 17 June, 10am–4pm – Downs Leisure Centre, Seaford, BN25 4QW

West Sussex

Wednesday, 4 June, 10am–4pm – Broadfield Community Centre, Crawley, RH11 9BA (ages 75+)

Thursday, 5 June, 10am–4pm – Crawley Bandstand, Memorial Gardens, RH10 1EH (ages 75+)

Sunday, 8 June, 10.30am–3pm – Morrisons Wick, Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7LA

Monday, 9 June, 10.30am–3pm – ASDA Ferring, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, BN12 6PN (ages 75+)

Wednesday, 11 June, 10am–4pm – Broadfield Community Centre, Crawley, RH11 9BA (ages 75+)

Thursday, 12 June, 10am–4pm – Crawley Bandstand, Memorial Gardens, RH10 1EH (ages 75+)

Sunday, 15 June, 10.30am–3pm – Morrisons Wick, Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7LA

Monday, 16 June, 10.30am–3pm – ASDA Ferring, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, BN12 6PN (ages 75+)

Eligible individuals will have received an invitation through the NHS. GP practices and local vaccination teams are also contacting patients directly to arrange appointments.

Vaccinations can also be booked online at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccine, through the NHS App, or by calling 119.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer at Sussex Integrated Care Board, said:

“We are making it as easy as possible for people to get their spring COVID-19 vaccination, with clinics available in convenient community locations such as supermarkets, leisure centres and libraries.

“COVID-19 has not gone away, and it can still lead to serious illness, particularly for older adults and those with weakened immune systems. The seasonal vaccine is offered because immunity reduces over time and new variants continue to emerge.

“This spring’s programme is focused on those most at risk, and it’s a vital opportunity to refresh protection and reduce the chances of severe illness or hospitalisation.”