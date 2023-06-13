NHS bosses are urging people to take care in the heat and choose services wisely ahead of the junior doctor strikes, which start tomorrow (Wednesday, June 14).

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SASH) said junior doctors, who are members of The British Medical Association (BMA) and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HSCA), are expected to take part in a third round of industrial action from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Saturday (June 17).

While NHS services will still be available for urgent and emergency care during the latest wave of industrial action, services are expected to be very busy, especially with the current heatwave, the trust said.

A spokesperson said: “During the last strike huge numbers of patients still attended East Surrey Hospital’s emergency department, it is therefore vital that people who need care choose services wisely to help ensure care is available to patients who need it.

"This includes using NHS 111, walk-in-centres, GP practices, pharmacies, Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre and the Minor Injury Units at Caterham Dene, Horsham and East Grinstead for non-life-threatening care, and only using 999 or East Surrey emergency department in a genuine emergency – such as if you are seriously ill or experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

"Anyone out in the sun for extended periods of time should remember to wear suncream and stay hydrated, and anyone experiencing heat or sun-related illness or injury should follow the advice of NHS 111 online, local pharmacies, or if necessary, attend their closest minor injury unit which will be running as normal during the industrial action.

“While we enjoy the hot weather, it’s also important to also look out for those who may struggle in the heat such as children, older people and those with health conditions. You can find tips on how to stay safe and cool at https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather.”

Angela Stevenson, chief executive, said: “For those who need to use our services this week, while disruption should be expected, especially given the current heatwave, we are working hard to minimise this and maintain as much routine care as possible. Please continue to attend any scheduled appointments unless we have informed you otherwise.