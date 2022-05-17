No more free parking for hospital staff at Princess Royal in Haywards Heath as permits reintroduced

Facilities and estates director David McLaughlin said the Government had funded free hospital parking for NHS staff during the Covid pandemic while public use of the car parks was reduced.

He said: “This temporary funding ended on 31 March and staff parking at Princess Royal Hospital returned to a subsidised permit scheme on 1 May. ”

Some residents have expressed concerns about hospital staff parking on the streets around the hospital.

Staff at the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, need a permit to park after the end of the Government's free parking scheme. Picture: Google Street View

Mr McLaughlin said: “In our communications with staff, we regularly remind those who choose to park offsite to act responsibly and only park where they are legally entitled to do so."

He added: “Our permit scheme must balance provision of staff parking with both the needs of our patients and environmental concerns. If possible, we encourage our staff to walk, cycle or use public transport to get to work and we invest in green travel schemes to support this.

“The application process for a permit identifies colleagues with the greatest need to park at the hospital. It assesses work hours; shift times; job requirements; need to travel by car for work; where staff live; and availability of spaces.