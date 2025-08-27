Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital a record-breaking day using Mako robotic-assisted surgery

• Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital has performed its 9th Mako robotic-assisted surgical procedure in one day, for people from the local community having knee and hip replacements

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mako system uses a robotic-arm to assist the consultant to perform more precise

August 2025: Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital has performed nine surgeries in one day with the Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system, which enables consultant surgeons to carry out more precise knee and hip replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mako technology is an innovative system that uses a robotic arm to remove damaged bone and cartilage and precisely positions the new hip or knee implant, with consultant surgeons creating a bespoke 3D model based on the patient’s anatomy.

The Team Nuffield Health Brighton

Patients have experienced reduced pain and faster recovery times, while hospital stays are shorter, with some patients able to go home that same evening. When combined with the latest generation of joint implants, the replacement has the potential to last many years longer with better functional results.

Nine successful knee surgeries were carried out at the hospital by orthopaedic surgeon , Mr Majid Chowdhry, who said: “I am pleased to continue to offer Mako robotic-assisted hip and knee surgery, helping patients to live active and pain-free lives. Patients can expect to benefit from greater precision in implant positioning, which can reduce post-operative discomfort, support a quicker recovery, and enhance the long-term performance of joint replacements”

Jean Boxall, Mr Chowdhry’s Patient said:

“I felt 10 times better and my recovery has been a lot quicker. After four weeks I was walking around with no crutches, Mr Chowdhry has given me back my life”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Majid Chowdhry Orthopaedic Consultant, Nuffield Health Brighton Theatre Team & Nuffield Health Brighton Ward Staff Nurses

David McNair, Hospital Director at Nuffield Brighton Hospital, said:

“Achieving nine Mako robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries in a single day is a remarkable milestone for our hospital and a testament to the dedication, precision, and teamwork of our entire surgical and support staff. This accomplishment reflects not only outstanding organisation and clinical excellence but also our unwavering commitment to providing the local community with world-class care for joint conditions. I am incredibly proud of our fantastic team whose collaboration and expertise continue to set new standards in patient outcomes and innovation.” — David McNair, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Brighton

The Mako technology is manufactured by Stryker and it highlights Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital’s ambition to provide local people with access to best-in-class healthcare technology. Nuffield Health also recently announced a £200 million partnership with GE Healthcare to invest in the latest AI-enabled diagnostics equipment, underscoring the hospitals position as a leading provider of orthopaedic surgery.