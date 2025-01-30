Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital set to benefit from major investment in innovative, AI-enabled diagnostic imaging technology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• Nuffield Health and GE HealthCare announce £200million collaboration to install the latest AI-enabled diagnostic equipment • Partnership will significantly increase Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital’s diagnostic capabilities and unlock much-needed capacity and access for NHS and private paying patients in Sussex.

Sussex, 30 Jan 2025: Nuffield Health has announced a landmark £200m collaboration which will equip Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital, and other Nuffield Health Hospitals across the UK, with the latest diagnostic imaging technology from GE HealthCare.

With access to innovative AI-enabled systems designed to help overcome some of the biggest challenges in healthcare, the collaboration will support Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital’s ambition to deliver leading diagnostic services in Sussex. It is also underpinned by a shared commitment to sustainable healthcare, incorporating ongoing upgrades to energy-efficient technology as it evolves.

GE HealthCare is a leader in AI-enabled technologies embedded in devices, solutions that provide predictive analytics across the patient journey, and at the enterprise level to streamline operations. Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital will benefit from GE HealthCare’s deep learning and AI-enabled systems, designed to help its clinicians provide faster, more accurate diagnoses, and provide critical answers for patients, sooner.

AI-enabled diagnostic imaging technology

With the NHS under sustained pressure and waiting lists at record levels, Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital has the capacity and the desire to do more, and this investment will further enable them to work alongside NHS colleagues to deal with rising waiting lists.

David McNair, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital, said:

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital. GE HealthCare is a leader in medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions, with more AI-assisted technology than any other supplier. By investing in advanced diagnostic technology, we will be able to deliver faster, more accurate diagnoses that will not only benefit our patients but also support our NHS colleagues in reducing waiting lists.

“With ongoing technology upgrades over the 20-year span of our agreement, our talented team will have access to innovative tools and technology, enabling them to deliver the highest standard of care to patients in Sussex for years to come.”

