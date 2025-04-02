Nuffield Health launches revolutionary treatment in its Brighton hospital for men affected by enlarged prostate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nuffield Health Brighton has launched Aquablation therapy, a revolutionary robotic treatment to treat patients with enlarged prostates, also known as Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), at it’s Brighton hospital.

Research shows that 1 in 2 men aged between 51-60 report they have BPH, however, it can affect up to 3 million men in the UK each year and result in approximately 30,000 needing surgery.

Common symptoms of BPH include difficulty passing urine or fully emptying the bladder, as well as an increase in frequency of needing to urinate. If untreated, it can lead to more severe symptoms including acute urinary retention and infections.

Aquablation therapy - a National Institute of Care and Excellence (NICE) recommended procedure – is a revolutionary, robotically-executed procedure that removes prostate tissue using the power of heat-free water. Additionally, it is the only procedure that combines a camera - a cystoscope - with ultrasound imaging, giving the surgeon the ability to see the entire prostate in real time, resulting in precise and consistent results and rapid recovery times.

Nuffield Health Nuffield Health Brighton: From left to right Vicky Caplin, Consultant Urologists Mr Paimaun Zakikhani, Ammar Alanbuki & Ruairidh Crawford

Clinical studies have demonstrated its effectiveness in providing substantial relief from symptoms and maintaining low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of prostate size or shape. Patient-reported outcomes are equal to or better than alternative procedures, with Aquablation therapy boasts 99.5% continence preservation rate, preserves 100% of erectile function, and maintains 89% of ejaculatory function.

Nuffield Health’s ambition for Aquablation Therapy is to not only provide those impacted and living in the area with a treatment that could drastically improve symptoms and quality of life, but to also tackle the year-long waiting list the procedure currently has within the NHS. Offering this therapy in new regions will help to alleviate this number, along with wider pressures on the national health system.

Nuffield Health is also committed to offering this type of therapy nationally, with the therapy now available at its London Parkside hospital, Oxford and Warwick hospital the next site for implementation.

David McNair, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Brighton, said: “With this condition impacting so many men, it’s imperative that we source and provide a solution for those impacted, but to also help reduce the burden on the NHS. Installing this therapy in our hospitals also reinforces our purpose of building a healthier nation, as we utilise innovative technology within treatments to improve quality of life for our patients.

Procept and Nuffield Health Nuffield Health Brighton: From left to right: Stephanie Burford, Elmira Gabrielle Katon, Lisa Woolley, Andy Early, Vicky Caplin, Tim Spires, Mr Alanbuki and Dr Kate Solan

At Nuffield Health, we are committed to playing a vital role in the UK’s healthcare system, working in close partnership with the NHS to deliver sustainable, long-term solutions to the nation’s health challenges. Our network of hospitals offers much-needed capacity to support the elective recovery and reduce waiting lists, but more importantly, we bring a holistic approach to care, combining our clinical expertise, innovative health programmes, and state-of-the-art facilities to improve patient outcomes.”

Mr Ammar Alanbuki Consultant Urologist, at Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital said: "“We are delighted to be able to offer Aquablation Therapy at Nuffield Health Brighton. Urinary symptoms can have a significant impact on men’s quality of life as they age. This advanced treatment allows us to target and remove obstructive prostate tissue with precision, providing our patients with a safer and more effective option. It represents an important step forward in urological care, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this innovative approach.”

For more information and enquiries, visit Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital: Company Page Admin | LinkedIn