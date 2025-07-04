Nurse shares what to expect to help people feel at ease with cervical screening

NHS Sussex is amplifying the voices of frontline nurses through the new Love Your Cervix campaign, that launched last month (19June) to help more young women feel informed and confident about cervical screening.

A new video shared as part of the campaign features Lead Nurse Suzanne White from the Croft Surgery in Chichester. She explains what patients can expect during their cervical screening appointment, helping to remove the fear and mystery that often surrounds the experience.

The campaign responds to low cervical screening attendance among women aged 25 to 29. In some areas of the South East, uptake is under 60 percent, with some GP practices reporting rates as low as 40 percent. Across Sussex, screening rates for women aged 25 to 64 stand at 70.4 percent, but younger women remain the least likely to attend.

Love Your Cervix aims to change that by making the experience less intimidating and helping women feel more prepared. The campaign focuses on normalising conversations about cervical health and encouraging people to book their appointments as soon as they are invited.

Suzanne White

Cervical screening helps prevent cancer by checking for high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause abnormal cell changes. The test only takes a few minutes and is a proven way to protect long-term health.

Lead nurse at the Croft Surgery in Chichester, Suzanne White, said:

"For many people, it’s the not knowing that makes it feel daunting.

“Whether it’s your first smear or your fifth, it can still feel overwhelming. That’s why we take time to explain what’s going to happen, introduce the tools we use like the soft brush for collecting cells, and make sure you know we will stop anytime you are not comfortable.

“You can request a call-back from your practice nurse, ask for a longer appointment or let us know if you want to bring a support person or something comforting like a weighted blanket. Every patient is different and we are here to help you feel safe.”

Cervical screening is offered to everyone with a cervix aged 25 to 64, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. Most people are invited automatically, but those who are not can still request an appointment from their GP.

From July 2025, people aged 25 to 49 who test negative for HPV will be invited for screening every five years instead of every three. This change is based on strong scientific evidence and aligns with screening programmes in other parts of the UK.

For more information about cervical screening, visit www.nhs.uk.