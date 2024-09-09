One last chance to see the Big Hoot Owls from Chestnut Tree House's summer spectacular

You’ve enjoyed giant owls across Chichester and Arundel this summer. Now you can see them all in one place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a fun and fabulous few months with 30 big and 30 small owl sculptures swooping into town as part of The Big Hoot 2024, Chichester and Arundel’s first large-scale outdoor art trail – all in aid of Chestnut Tree House, the children's hospice for Sussex, Brighton and south-east Hampshire caring for children and young adults aged 0-19.

And while the owls have now disappeared from the streets, there is one big chance to see them all together for the first and last time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big farewell event will be from September 13-15 at the Cathedral Centre, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9BA, an opportunity to say goodbye to all 60 of the owls before they take up new homes with their new owners after the auction which follows on September 19 at 7pm online and in person at Chichester Cathedral.

The Big Hoot 2024 (pic by Andrew Whitman)

At the Arundel farewell, there will be plenty of chances to take one last selfie with our feathery friends, pick up official merchandise and take part in lots of fun and games. Tickets are available through the website thebighoot.co.uk.

Alison Taylor, corporate fundraising manager at the hospice, is delighted at the way it has all gone: “It has been amazing, just seeing everybody out there enjoying the trail and the children loving it during the holidays and people looking at the paper maps and following the route through the app. The feedback is that people have really, really enjoyed it. There was one family that came down from Leicester. They go on all the trails and they just loved this one. The response has been really great and so has the response to our merchandise and also just generally raising awareness of the hospice. It is our 21st year this year. We opened our doors back in 2003.”

Fund-raising so far has been through donations and also the merchandise, and again it has gone well: “We have raised more than £80,000 so far and a lot of that has come from our wonderful sponsors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now comes the big farewell. You'll need to select a one-hour slot when you sign up due to limited capacity in the venue. There's also the option for a quiet hour (9am-10am on Friday and Saturday). Organisers will admit fewer people during this time so you can peacefully experience the owls. Entertainment includes: Friday, 1pm-3pm: background music from Ian Stewart of The Martians; Saturday, 2-3pm: Hospice Harmony Choir will be providing the background music; Saturday, 3pm-6pm: music provided by Steel Tribe band; Sunday, 3pm-4pm: Ladies that Boogie choir providing funky background music; and Sunday, 4.50pm-5.30pm: Kim Steadler and Big Band.

Then comes the auction (see thebighoot.co.uk): “The Big Hoots, and a selection of Little Hoots, will be sold to their forever homes at our live auction. By being part of the Big Hoot Auction, you’ll be raising vital funds for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice. Your bids will helping us to be there for children and young people with life-limiting conditions – and their families – across East and West Sussex and south-east Hampshire.”