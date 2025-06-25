Over 190 lung cancers detected early in Sussex as Lung Screening Programme comes to Horsham

More than 190 people across Sussex have received potentially life-saving treatment for lung cancer thanks to the NHS lung screening programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data released today highlights the programme’s continued success in catching lung cancer early when treatment is most effective and lives can be saved.

Since launching in June 2022, the Sussex lung screening programme has invited 62,127 people for a free lung health check. Of those, 37,700 attended, and 18,627 CT scans have been carried out at accessible community sites including mobile units stationed in supermarket car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, 195 lung cancers have been diagnosed, 77.9 percent of which were found at an early stage when more treatment options are available.

Lung Cancer Screening in Sussex

These outcomes mark a major shift in early detection. Outside of the lung screening programme, fewer than one in three lung cancers are diagnosed early. In Sussex, the programme is helping to identify almost eight out of ten lung cancers at a curable stage.

From this week, lung health checks will be available in the Tesco Extra car park in Horsham, with invitations going out to eligible residents from the Horsham Collaborative Primary Care Network (PCN). The programme will expand further in October and December, reaching residents across all three Horsham PCNs and ensuring broader access to early lung cancer detection within the local community.

The lung cancer screening programme reaches out to those aged 55 to 74, who currently smoke or have ever smoked, offering an initial assessment and a low-dose CT scan where necessary. This proactive approach is transforming outcomes for people at higher risk of developing lung cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 71-year-old Ian Needham from Brighton, the programme offered a second chance at life. After giving up smoking more than two decades ago, Ian attended a lung health check just to be sure. A CT scan revealed a suspicious nodule that turned out to be cancerous, but crucially, it was caught early. Ian underwent surgery to remove part of his lung and is now back to cycling, spending time with family, and planning for the future.

“The idea of cancer felt final,” he said. “But with this surgery, I had a way forward. If I hadn’t gone, I might not have known for years, and by then it could have been too late.”

Ginnie Walker, 59, from Crawley, also credits the programme with saving her life. A lifelong smoker, she attended her appointment after receiving an invitation in late 2023. A scan revealed a stage one tumour. After surgery, she is now cancer-free and has given up smoking for good.

“They won’t judge you,” Ginnie said. “Go for your loved ones. Go for yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said the programme reflects the region’s wider commitment to early diagnosis.

“Our goal is to ensure people in Sussex have access to the right checks, at the right time, in places that are easy to reach. Detecting cancer early changes everything, from the treatments available to the chances of a full recovery.”

For more information about the lung screening programme in Sussex, visit the Sussex NHS Lung Health Checks website.