Over 400,000 diagnostic tests delivered across Sussex Community Diagnostic Centres in the past year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs) across Sussex have delivered around 405,000 diagnostic tests and scans between April 2024 and March 2025, significantly expanding access to vital health services across the region.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CDCs are designed to deliver additional, digitally connected diagnostic capacity within the community. They provide patients with a co-ordinated set of diagnostic tests, often in a single visit and under one roof, supporting faster and more accurate diagnoses across a range of clinical pathways. By offering a broad range of elective diagnostic services away from busy hospital settings, CDCs help reduce pressure on acute services and improve convenience for patients.

There are now eight CDCs operating across Sussex, providing a wide range of diagnostic services including x-rays, ECGs, ultrasound, MRI and CT scans. These services play a crucial role in detecting and diagnosing conditions such as cancer, heart disease and respiratory illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2025 alone, over 35,300 diagnostic tests were carried out through the centres.

NHS logo

Since their launch in 2021, Sussex CDCs have collectively delivered 731,495diagnostic appointments, helping to transform the way people access healthcare locally.

By providing services outside of hospital environments, CDCs are helping to reduce waiting times, bring care into communities and support earlier diagnosis. All of this leads to better outcomes for patients.

These centres also play a vital role in tackling health inequalities by being located in accessible areas, making it easier for people who may otherwise face barriers to receive timely care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said: “Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs) are key to helping us deliver care differently. It’s about bringing care into the community, as well as offering people the opportunity for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the many people and teams who are working in our CDCs to improve patient outcomes and experiences. I know it will make a difference to the local community in the years to come.”