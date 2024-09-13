A Sussex hospital had a special guest to officially open its new children’s emergency department.

St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester welcomed acclaimed actor Hugh Bonneville to officially open the ‘new, bigger and better’ department.

The event, on Thursday (September 12), featured a special treat for young patients, with kindly donated Paddington teddy bears and books given out to children at the department.

Rachel Wilkinson, children's nurse consultant, led the transformation of the department to its new, larger location, with ‘invaluable support’ from her team, the local community and the trust charity.

“We are thrilled to have Hugh Bonneville join us for this special occasion,” Rachel said.

“The new department stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. We are especially grateful for the incredible support from our local community, who not only helped to kit out the new space but also volunteered their time to create the beautiful artwork.”

The children’s emergency department is treating around 50 young patients every day. Since opening its doors last year, it has been praised by patients, families, and staff for its welcoming atmosphere and improved quality of care.

Julie Thomas, director of nursing, medicine division, said: “The waiting area is now three times larger, giving families plenty of room to wait comfortably. The area is also stocked with a variety of toys to make the wait more enjoyable for our young patients.

"We also have extra cubicles for patients, specialist spaces for mental health care, and a multifunctional area that staff can use as needed.”

Hugh Bonneville – who was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Theatre by the University of Chichester on Thursday – is best known for his role in ITV historical drama series Downton Abbey, playing Robert, Earl of Grantham over six seasons from 2010 to 2015.

The stage, TV and film actor said: "It’s wonderful to see this brand-new space for the children’s emergency department, fully opened at St Richard's Hospital.

"The space is a much-needed brighter environment for the hospital’s young patients, their families and the staff who are so committed to the welfare of the local community. My good friend Paddington would approve."

Alastair Irons, head of fundraising and communications at the dedicated hospital charity, added: “As a charity, My University Hospitals Sussex wouldn’t have been able to help fund and support the new children’s emergency department without the kindness and generosity of the people of Chichester and the whole of Sussex.

"These include artists like Stuart Upperton, the staff and students at Chichester College, fellow charities such as Rockinghorse and Concern for Life, plus of course, Hugh Bonneville. So, this is a massive ‘Thank You’ to everybody for working together to improve the lives of children from across the county.”