Paralympic table-tennis star visits West Sussex hospital and meets former team mate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paralympic table-tennis star Will Bayley visited Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead recently and brought his silver and gold medals with him.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospital said Will shared the secrets of his success on Thursday, December 19, in his role as an ambassador for the Trust’s QVH Charity.

Will, 36, is a veteran of five Paralympic Games and has seven medals, including a gold from Rio in 2016 and a silver from Paris in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit he had a tour of the hospital, met staff and chatted with patients.

Paralympic table-tennis star Will Bayley with lead nurse for ParalympicsGB Kim Brinkworth at Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead

Will said: “I have spent large chucks of my life in hospital, especially up to the age of seven when I had a number of operations on my legs, and then when I contacted blood cancer. In fact I was in hospital when my grandma Mary visited and bought me a mini table tennis table. Once I started to play it, I could beat my older brother, so I decided I would keep it up.”

Will was born with the rare congenital disorder arthrogryposis, which that affected all four of his limbs. He underwent numerous operations at Great Ormond Street Hospital from three months old. He then returned for chemotherapy when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at age seven.

Will said: “I am absolutely delighted to be an ambassador for QVH Charity. It is a special place, it’s local to me. I am so proud to represent this hospital and I plan to look at ways in which we can do even more. I know how people feel when they are in hospital. I’ve spent so much time in the places – so I feel at home here and it is nothing for me to give up my time and spend it with people here and with patients. Especially at this time of year, it is an honour to come to the hospital and share some stories and let people try on the medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meeting young patients today, it is hard when you are in hospital, it is really not where you want to be, but these places, the experience they are going through can be the making of them. My mum, Chrissie, said that to me when I was seven-years-old and I didn’t believe her. But it did. The journey I’ve been on has given me the strength and resilience to always keep going, bounce back and live the life I’ve had. I say this to patients when I see them in hospital, or people I meet who may be going through a tough time physically: you can get through this, this will be the making of you, stay positive. It’s what has got me to the top in my career.”

Paralympic table-tennis star Will Bayley with lead nurse for ParalympicsGB Kim Brinkworth at Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead

QVH chief executive James Lowell said: “It is fantastic that Will is here in his ambassadorial role for our QVH Charity, at such an important time of the year when the work the charity does to raise vital funds for our patients really hits home.”

Will also reunited with a ParalympicsGB team-mate during the visit: lead nurse for ParalympicsGB, Kim Brinkworth, who is a ward manager at QVH.

Will said: “It was great to see Kim. We have both been to five Paralympic Games together, starting in Beijing, all the way up to Paris this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim said: “Will is such an engaging personality and it was so much fun in Paris – as with all the Games – and it was great to take breaks from my nursing role to support him in the matches he played.”