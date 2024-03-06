According to the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, the old hospital estate and surrounding buildings are to be ‘carefully dismantled’.

The trust said last month that a revised planning application would be submitted for a new £155 million Sussex Cancer Centre.

Chief executive Dr George Findlay said: “[The new centre] will bring state of the art purpose-built facilities, employing novel treatments and technologies, expertise and research together in an environment that supports improved patient and staff experience for our radiotherapy, oncology and haematology departments.”

First to be demolished was the Barry Building.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Until it’s closure in June 2023, when services moved into the new Louisa Martindale Building, the Barry Building was the oldest operational NHS building in the country.

“The redevelopment of the plot marks stage 2 of the £750m 3Ts redevelopment of the hospital campus, which first received planning permission in 2012.”

In January, contractors started stripping out all the internal fixtures and fittings on the Barry Building and, in February, the external structure started to be dismantled ‘in a controlled way’.

The NHS spokesperson added: “The demolition plans have been thoroughly reviewed and approved by the city council with every effort made to minimise disruption, dust, and noise for patients, visitors, staff, and residents.

“For example, demolition activities will only take place from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, with both noise and dust limits and permanent monitoring and suppression measures in place on site.”

The site will be cleared in the following order until the summer:

1 Front and west Barry Building2A Fracture Clinic2B East Barry Building3 IT & Data Centre4 Nigel Porter Building5 ENT Building6 Hanbury Building

The NHS spokesperson added: “Deliveries and materials are being held off-site near the marina, with traffic management in place to safely control all vehicle movements.

“All materials are being carefully segregated to divert at least 85 per cent from landfill, with a target of achieving 95 per cent.

"The Sussex Cancer Centre and a new public area to expand the front entrance to the Louisa Martindale Building are due for completion in 2028, subject to planning and business case approvals.

“A revised planning application will be submitted to the city council soon and a full business case is being prepared.”

Dr Sarah Westwell, consultant oncologist and chief of service for cancer, said those involved are ‘excited about this once in a generation opportunity’ to transform the care available for people living with cancer in Sussex.

She added: “The building has been meticulously designed with our patients, their outcomes and wellbeing at the heart of every decision. Our new cancer centre will bring world-class cancer care to Brighton and Sussex, helping to save lives at a time when one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.”

The hospital trust’s director of capital development and planning, Robert Cairney, added: “Stage 1 of the redevelopment, now known as the Louisa Martindale Building, has completely transformed the clinical environment for more than 30 wards and departments since it opened for patients..

“Stage 2 will do the same for our radiotherapy, oncology and haematology departments and provide state of the art facilities for patients receiving treatment for cancer too.”

