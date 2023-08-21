People urged to support the NHS across Sussex during latest consultants’ industrial action

Health and care partners in Sussex are preparing for a difficult few days ahead as hospital consultant doctors plan to take industrial action from Thursday of this week.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has confirmed that hospital consultant doctors in Sussex will be taking 48-hour industrial action from 7am on Thursday, 24 August to 7am on Saturday, 26 August.

The consultant cover during these 48 hours will be based on Christmas Day levels of cover, meaning emergency care will still be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, NHS leaders are warning the impact of these strikes will be very challenging for local services, especially with the school summer holidays underway, when staffing rotas are traditionally already lower, and leading into the late summer bank holiday weekend.

This is because consultant doctors not only see patients but are responsible for supervising junior doctors and other staff. Therefore, when consultants take strike action, they will stop delivering care directly – they will also stop providing supervision of the work of junior staff. Without supervision it may not be possible for some care delivered by junior doctors or other staff to take place safely.

That’s why, people are being urged to continue to support the NHS during the consultant doctors’ strike by using the right health service to meet their needs, and help to ensure emergency care is available for those in most need. Local people and visitors to Sussex are being asked to take the following actions:

Planned appointments and clinics are likely to be affected, however, people should continue to attend their appointments unless they are contacted directly by the NHS. Patients do not need to contact their NHS service or team in advance, the team will contact patients directly if an appointment needs to be rescheduled.

Dr Dinesh Sinha, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS in Sussex is grateful to people for their support during the several periods of industrial action seen so far this year, and I want to acknowledge the positive impact the public had over these strikes by choosing the most appropriate service if they needed NHS help and support.

“This week we will continue to prioritise emergency care, but we really need the public’s support again to be able to provide high quality NHS care to our local communities, patients, families, and carers.”

Pharmacies, walk-in centres, minor injury units and urgent treatment centres will continue to be available. These are open during the industrial action and can help people with a range of injuries and illnesses. See the full list of open services.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

Plans have been put in place for the industrial action including: