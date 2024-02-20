Pharmacy in East Sussex village changes name to ‘It Burns When I Pee Pharmacy’ for new campaign

A spokesperson for PR group Freuds+ said: “Since 31 January, community pharmacies have been able to assess and treat patients for seven common conditions, covering sinusitis, sore throat, earache (for those aged 1 to 17), infected insect bite, impetigo, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women (aged 16 to 64). The nationwide first aims to help patients get quicker access to the care they need and, along with new oral contraception and blood pressure services, will free up to 10 million GP appointments a year. A recent Ipsos Mori study showed that the public identify pharmacies as the organisation they would be most likely to go to if they needed information or advice about a minor health condition (58 per cent), but one in five (20 per cent) say they do not normally contact or visit a community pharmacy.”