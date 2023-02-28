PICTURES: Grayson Perry and Richard Coles at hospice event in Eastbourne

Celebrity vicar Richard Coles hosted a night in support of a hospice in Eastbourne at the weekend.

The St Wilfrid’s Hospice event, held at All Saints Chapel, saw 60 guests entertained by Reverend Richard Coles on Saturday (February 25). Sir Grayson Perry and his wife Lady Phillipa Perry also attended.

Revd Coles told tales of his rise from ‘unlikeliest popstar of the 1980s to unlikeliest vicar of the 20th century’. He first entered the spotlight in the 80s with the Communards and is also a former Church of England parish priest. Now he co-presents BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live show and has written several books including ‘The Madness of Grief’ which is his personal account of life after the death of his partner, David.

Ever since his involvement with the London Lighthouse charity in the late 80s, which cared for people with HIV and AIDs, Revd Coles has worked with hospices. He said: “Hospices make an extraordinary difference to the lives of people. They aren’t simply about the care of people reaching the end of life, they are about the people around them, and the community. St Wilfrid’s is a shining example of this, and I’m very pleased to support them.”

Colin Twomey, CEO of St Wilfrid’s, said: “We know there are still too many people in our area who are dying without the support of the hospice, so we need to make sure there is greater access for people. Our mission is to enable people to live well at the end of life; by delivering direct care, and by supporting others to deliver great end of life care in our community. We have an ambitious five year plan and are calling on our local community to help us achieve it through their wonderful support.”

