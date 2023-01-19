Pictures of the nurses striking in Eastbourne: ‘People are haemorrhaging from the profession’

DGH nurses have been striking in Eastbourne this week as part of a two-day walk out.

Nurses in Eastbourne were on strike yesterday (January 18) and are back on the picket line today (January 19) outside the DGH.

The Royal College of Nursing held strikes in December but this is the first time trusts in Sussex have joined in with industrial action. Full list of Sussex trusts striking: Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

NHS Sussex said regardless of any strike action taking place, patients who need urgent medical care will be prioritised, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases.

Emergency care will be open, with walk-in emergency and urgent services open to patients including Emergency Departments, A&E, Urgent Treatment Centres and Minor Injuries Units.

