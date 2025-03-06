Proposals for a new building at Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) in East Grinstead have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council.

The NHS applied via agent Mott MacDonald for the development of a single storey Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at the Holtye Road site.

The application is also for associated car and cycle parking, as well as landscaping and ancillary development. People can view it at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/0396.

The design and access statement said QVH ‘provides life-changing reconstructive surgery, burns care and rehabilitation services for people who have been damaged or disfigured through accident or disease’.

It said: “The (Queen Victoria NHS Foundation) Trust wish to expand their range of community and primary care services, including the ownership and operation of Community Diagnostic Centres.”

The proposed development is on an area of open green space that has not been developed before. It aims to reduce the number of car parking spaces from 19 to 10 but add two new disability spaces. The application also proposes 21 employees at the site, which will be open from 7am to 7pm every day, including bank holidays.

The design and access statement said: “The Sussex Integrated Care System (ICS) has plans for a number of CDCs at locations across the ICS area. The ICS has completed four such facilities to date. The Queen Victoria Hospital has been identified via an Outline Business Case process as a site to host a CDC Hub.”

It said the CDC will provide general treatment and diagnostic rooms, as well as other support and staff spaces. It said: “The building should complement the existing site with consideration to the Jubilee Building – an important local landmark on the site which provides a frontage to Holtye Road.”

The Sussex ICS plan for multiple CDCs aims to: support the delivery of faster diagnosis targets through rapid diagnosis services, increase diagnostic capacity and accessibility, provide Covid-secure environments, take pressure off of ‘acute sites and acute NHS services’, and develop sites offering a full range of diagnostic imaging and physiological tests to build a ‘one stop’ model approach.

The proposed CDC would sit to the north east of the green directly in front of the Jubilee Building, close to a small car park and a short walk from the main car park. It would also be close to the Holtye Road bus stop. Cyclists would be able to access the CDC through the existing car park to the east and there would be a bike shelter that connects to a pedestrian path so cyclists are kept separate from car park traffic.