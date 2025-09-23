Plans to make Eastbourne ‘UK beacon’ for community care and illness prevention
The roundtable, attended by representatives from Wave Active, South Downs Health Care Federations, and local public health decision makers, focused on how collaboration at a neighbourhood level can drive a genuine shift from treating illness to preventing it.
The discussions centred on three priorities from the NHS plan - Hospital to Community, Treatment to Prevention and Analogue to Digital.
Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive of Wave Active, said:
“With GPs now sitting alongside our activity and lifestyle specialists at Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing, we brought together a diverse group of local health leaders and stakeholders to explore how further collaboration can support a generational shift towards community-based, preventative care.
“I’m really encouraged that the event concluded with a shared commitment to explore collaboration around diabetes, mental health and out of hours emergency provision with a clear underlying desire to make Eastbourne and the surrounding area a UK beacon for community-led health innovation.”