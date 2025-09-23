Plans to make Eastbourne ‘UK beacon’ for community care and illness prevention

Public health leaders gathered at Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing in Eastbourne this week to explore effective ways of delivering on the ambitions of the NHS Ten-Year Plan.

The roundtable, attended by representatives from Wave Active, South Downs Health Care Federations, and local public health decision makers, focused on how collaboration at a neighbourhood level can drive a genuine shift from treating illness to preventing it.

The discussions centred on three priorities from the NHS plan - Hospital to Community, Treatment to Prevention and Analogue to Digital.

Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive of Wave Active, said:

“With GPs now sitting alongside our activity and lifestyle specialists at Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing, we brought together a diverse group of local health leaders and stakeholders to explore how further collaboration can support a generational shift towards community-based, preventative care.

“I’m really encouraged that the event concluded with a shared commitment to explore collaboration around diabetes, mental health and out of hours emergency provision with a clear underlying desire to make Eastbourne and the surrounding area a UK beacon for community-led health innovation.”